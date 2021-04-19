Perhaps less flashy, but shrub can make a splash

We’re just starting the exuberant display of flowering shrubs that heralds the arrival of spring in Michigan: forsythia, lilac, bridal wreath spirea, quince and viburnum are familiar favorites.
I’ve also grown to appreciate one of the less flashy spring bloomers, ninebark.
The common ninebark, Physocarpus opulifolius, is a rather nondescript green, medium-textured, 6- to 10-inch shrub with an upright, rounded form. It usually looks best with a little pruning to control its naturally unkempt appearance.
The bark on mature branches inspires the ninebark name, peeling in strips to reveal many layers of reddish to light brown, especially showy in the winter. Clusters of white flowers line the branches in springtime, attracting both butterflies and honeybees, and followed by dusky red fruits that last through fall. Plants grow in full sun to partial shade and are tolerant of a wide range of soil types, from clay to rocky or sandy, and tolerate both wet spring soil and summer drought.
Luteus (aka Aureus) is an 8- to 10-inch selection whose foliage emerges bright yellow and gradually shifts to green over the course of the summer. Dart’s Gold is an improved variety, more compact at 4- to 5-foot tall and wide, with lemony colored leaves that provide brilliant color through the summer. Nanus has deep green foliage and a compact 1- to 2-foot height and 2- to 3-foot spread — perfect as a shrubby ground cover for erosion control.
For years these were the options for a ninebark, and I was able to resist any temptation to include one in my landscape.
Then I discovered the striking selection, Diabolo, introduced in 2000. Foliage is a deep burgundy red from beginning to end of the season. White flowers pop against the dark contrast, and the red fruit echoes the hues in the foliage to a striking effect. I keep the lower branches trimmed to create a tall, fountain shape, and plant complementary perennials beneath it.
Diabolo proved to be an excellent parent.
Summer Wine (2004) is a petite, compact yet vigorous hybrid between Nanus and Diabolo, with the same rich burgundy leaves and a rounded 4- to 6-foot form. Tiny Wine (2016) is smaller yet, at just 3- to 5-foot, bushy and heavy-blooming.
Lady in Red (2008) has bright red spring foliage that matures to a rich, glossy, chestnut in summer, light pink flowers and a compact 3- to 5-foot and 4- to 6-foot forms. Little Devil (aka Donna May, 2012) has the coloring of Diabolo on a compact 3- to 4-foot mounded form, resulting in an attractive, tidy, low maintenance plant.
Some interesting developments came from crossing Diabolo with Dart’s Gold. Coppertina (2005) sports dramatic coppery foliage that matures to red in summer.
Plants are a rounded 6 to 8 feet. Center Glow (2006) is the same size, but with more of a vase shape. Color is similar to Coppertina, except that the foliage tends to keep a two-tone effect throughout the growing season, red-wine purple with a lime-yellow center. Ginger Wine (2017) emerges orange and matures to burgundy.
And not to be slighted, there is also an improved yellow-leaved gold selection, Festivus Gold. This 2018 introduction holds its foliage color well, has a compact 3- to 4-foot habit and strong resistance to foliage diseases.
If your ninebark gets too large or shaggy, rejuvenate by cutting close to the ground in late winter or early spring. You’ll sacrifice much of the spring flower display for that season, but the treatment will not need to be repeated often.
Choose the color, natural form and size that best fits your garden plan. Larger varieties make a good informal hedge or screen, and work well as a backdrop to a mixed shrub or perennial garden. Smaller varieties make colorful, tidy, low-maintenance foundation shrub and a season-long contribution to a perennial garden.
Ninebark is a tough, durable garden workhorse that is just coming into its own.
