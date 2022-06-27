In the bustle of planting and tending, it’s also important to pause and enjoy. In Michigan we wait a long time to feel the sun on our backs, hear the sounds of bird songs and wind moving through the leaves.
A well-placed garden bench or chair can serve as both a reminder and an opportunity.
Some benches are decorative, creating a feeling of welcome to enter and relax. A visitor is drawn into the space visually as well as physically, and the bench acts as a focal point in the garden’s design. The seating may not be very comfortable, so the goal is more form than function.
A good example of this is the popular cast iron furniture, with narrow seats and stiffly upright backs. I have a bench in this style, and have also seen individual chairs and circular benches designed to surround a tree trunk facing outward. These are pretty, and definitely create a welcoming atmosphere, but if you do venture to sit down, you won’t stay long.
In this situation, you will be less concerned about the view from the bench than you are the view of the bench. You might use decorative but prickly climbing roses, for example, to frame the seating area, and need not be concerned about keeping them trimmed back if they drape gracefully over the back of the bench. Similarly, decorative items such as baskets, birdfeeders or containers may be set on the seat.
Stone or cement benches may not be quite comfortable enough to park yourself with your morning coffee and a novel, but they can be a pleasant stopping point to perch and view the garden from a new perspective. To this end, consider both your view of the bench from the house or deck and the view from the bench. Consider, too, when you might be most likely to use the seating. In the morning or late afternoon, you may appreciate the sun at your back, and a bit of shade from midday heat is always welcome.
And finally, truly comfortable seating should be placed for both a pleasant environment to sit for an hour or two, and to give an appealing view of the other areas of the landscape.
Many styles of furniture are sufficiently comfortable, durable and weather-safe to fit the purpose, ranging from a simple, park-style bench to a plush glider or wicker furniture set with all-weather cushions. Choose whichever fits your garden style and budget.
As with the decorative-only seating, you’ll want this area to be a focal point of the garden, a place that captures your attention and draws you in. You will, however, want to be more careful when you select the plantings around the seating area. Avoid thorny plants and vigorous vines or sprawling plants that will make the space feel closed in, and flowers such as asters, sedum or thyme that are especially attractive to bees, especially if anyone is allergic.
Plants with fragrant flowers and foliage are a bonus, adding another dimension to the experience. Perfume the air with a towering oriental lily behind the bench, a container planted with sweet vanilla-scented heliotrope, or a low hedge of lavender.
Accessories here can be useful as well as decorative. A small table to hold a cool beverage, a pretty watering can, candle lanterns for lighting or citronella mosquito control, and strategically placed solar lamps to help you find your way.
A well-placed garden seat will help encourage you stop and smell the roses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.