Four-man team and brace winners
First place
Cecilia Gross and her bichon of Doggie Diggers
Clara Gross and her golden tetreiver of Doggie Diggers
Maria Gross and her golden tetreiver of Doggie Diggers
Veronica Gross and her Lab/golden mix of Doggie Diggers
Second place
Lillian Evans with her Brittney spaniel of Doggie Diggers
Myra Johnson with her cocker cpaniel of Doggie Diggers
Haylie Livingston with her chocolate Lab of Doggie Diggers
Elizabeth Vreibel with her cockapoo of Doggie Diggers
Third place
Brittney Butcher with her schnauzer of Hush Puppies
Alizabeth Ariss with her sheltie of Hush Puppies
Alex Elford with her King Charles spaniel of Hush Puppies
Allyson LaMay with her golden retreiver of Happy Tails
Brace Team
First place
Alizabeth Ariss with her shelties of Happy Tails
