Four-man team and brace winners

First place

Cecilia Gross and her bichon of Doggie Diggers

Clara Gross and her golden tetreiver of Doggie Diggers

Maria Gross and her golden tetreiver of Doggie Diggers

Veronica Gross and her Lab/golden mix of Doggie Diggers

Second place

Lillian Evans with her Brittney spaniel of Doggie Diggers

Myra Johnson with her cocker cpaniel of Doggie Diggers

Haylie Livingston with her chocolate Lab of Doggie Diggers

Elizabeth Vreibel with her cockapoo of Doggie Diggers

Third place

Brittney Butcher with her schnauzer of Hush Puppies

Alizabeth Ariss with her sheltie of Hush Puppies

Alex Elford with her King Charles spaniel of Hush Puppies

Allyson LaMay with her golden retreiver of Happy Tails

Brace Team

First place

Alizabeth Ariss with her shelties of Happy Tails

