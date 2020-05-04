Landscapes are finally beginning to flush with green; time to check the rhubarb patch.
Rhubarb’s tight fists of folded leaves begin to appear early, as the lawns start to turn green. With the recent warm weather, leaves are opening and stalks extended—ready to pick.
Native to Asia, rhubarb was first prized for medicinal properties. Chinese rhubarb, Rheum palmatum, was the preferred form, and for well over 2000 years its dried roots have been used to treat various digestive problems. This species is not edible, and plants are sold today only as an ornamental.
The culinary species, Rheum rhaponticum, was brought to North America in the late 1700s. It earned the common name pie plant as its popularity grew in the early 1800s—perhaps not coincidentally, at the same time as sugar became easier to get and more affordable. A tough and durable plant, pie plant was transported across the nation as pioneers moved west, and became a staple pass-along plant through families and friends.
Rhubarb’s thick, fleshy stems are tart and acidic, and a good source of vitamin c and fiber. They are quite flavorful when properly sweetened. Most of us have enjoyed rhubarb sauce, pie or strawberry-rhubarb pie. It’s also good in all sorts of baked goods, including muffins and coffee cake.
Harvest the stalks by grasping firmly near the base and pulling gently up and to the side. Ideally the stalk will not snap, as the reddest part is near the base and it’s a shame to leave it behind. If you prefer to cut the stalks, however, it won’t bother the plant.
I usually take my harvest directly to the compost pile, where I cut off the leaves about an inch into the stalk. Rhubarb leaves are toxic, with high concentrations of oxalic acid, so they must be discarded.
If you don’t have rhubarb in your garden, roots are often available in early spring at farm stores where seed potatoes are sold. Potted plants are also available through the summer, usually sold with the perennials at larger nurseries. Or simply ask a gardening friend for a piece of root from his or her patch. There are many varieties of rhubarb available, but aside from the color, there isn’t much difference. Red stems make for a pretty sauce, but a bit of food color or a few strawberries can have the same effect.
Plants grow best in a rich, organic soil that stays consistently moist but not wet. Full sun produces the best early harvests, but plants shaded from the hot afternoon sun will produce for a longer season. You may continue to harvest through the summer, until plants start looking tired. Heat will cause the stalks to get a bit dried out, and sometimes insects will chew on the stalks, making them less appealing.
Fortunately, plants are quite tolerant of clay or sandy soils, and can deal with summer drought by going dormant—dying back by late July or August in the most hot, dry seasons. This doesn’t seem to harm the plants or affect their longevity.
Keep plants happy with a seasonal dressing of compost. Rabbit or sheep manure are good choices, serving as a fertilizer and adding organic matter to enrich the soil.
Plants will send up large, dense clusters of flower buds along with those first stalks. Some gardeners pull and discard these as they appear. Another school of thought is to leave the flowers as a way of naturally thinning the plants. In any case, divide in the fall and replant with plenty of compost if plants lose vigor.
Enjoy a spring harvest!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.