The 2020 Perennial Plant of the Year is Sun King Japanese spikenard, a stunning golden-leaved form of Aralia cordata.
This prestigious award is given by the Perennial Plant Association (PPA), a professional trade organization for the perennial plant industry. The group encompasses all facets, from plant breeders to gardeners, growers, nurseries and retailers, to garden and landscape designers, educators and landscapers. The perennial plant of the year selection process starts with nominations by members at large. A committee reviews them and selects three or four to put on the ballot for a membership vote.
This honor is not for new plants. Perennial Plant of the Year is more of a lifetime achievement award. The contenders are evaluated for six key qualities.
Suitable for a wide range of climatic conditions. The PPA represents a vast geographical area, and a plant winning the award needs to be of interest to the entire country.
Low maintenance. Gardeners value this quality in a plant, whether we consider it an absolute requirement or simply a bonus that frees up time for more demanding plants.
Pest and disease resistant. Healthy plants perform better and look better. And a natural resistance to problems helps minimize the need to use chemical controls, which is good for everyone.
Readily available the year of release. Promoting the unattainable makes little sense, but it happens all the time. Garden magazines publish annual new plants lists, cool new introductions that tantalize, but are often impossible to find.
Multiple seasons of ornamental interest. We love our seasonal stars, but perennials that anchor a planting with a continuing display are a cornerstone to a successful design.
Easily propagated by seed or division. This quality not only ensures availability, it keeps the cost down for the gardening consumer.
Sun King is a big, bold, shade-loving plant. Large compound leaves are a bright, lemony yellow when grown in bright shade or in just a few hours of morning sun, and more chartreuse in deeper shade. Plants reach an impressive 4 feet tall and wide, and at full maturity may top 6 feet when in bloom. Yet they are gentle giants — sturdy and self-supporting, and they do not spread or crowd out other plants in the garden.
Clusters of petite white flowers bloom in midsummer, are attractive to pollinators, and are followed by small black fruit.
Not fussy about soil type or moisture, though the plants do appreciate watering during dry spells to keep foliage lush. They are also exceptionally cold hardy, surviving temperatures down to thirty below zero.
Aralia’s shrubby stature is an attractive complement to fine-textured shade loving plants such as ferns or feathery astilbes, and our most reliable shade perennial, hosta, with its many colors and patterns of broad, mounded foliage. Fantastic paired with a red-leaf Japanese maple or vibrant begonias or impatiens.
I have grown the green-leaved Japanese spikenard for many years and have been very happy with it.
The plant is not bothered by pests, disease or deer, and requires no maintenance other than pulling away last year’s old, dried, hollow stalks in spring to make room for the new shoots. I’ve only recently tried Sun King, smitten by the way its golden foliage brightens a shaded space.
Since most of my shade is under large maple trees, I am looking forward to growing Sun King in a large, decorative, weather-safe container year-round in the garden. The plant will be amply hardy for our zone five to six winters, it won’t have to compete with the trees for water and nutrients, and I won’t have to try to dig a planting hole through the root-filled soil.
Sounds like a winner to me.
