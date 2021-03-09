Spring is here, or quickly approaching, depending on your measure.
Meteorologists base the seasons on temperature. They consider March 1 the first day of spring, because the coldest months — December, January and February — are winter, and it follows that March through May are spring. June, July and August are the hottest months, thus summer, and so on.
Daylight savings time springs us ahead in the wee hours of next Sunday morning. Once again, our mornings will be dark, but the sun won’t set until 7:42 p.m., giving us increasingly more evening daylight to spend time outdoors.
And in less than two weeks, the calendar gives us the official start of spring as 5:37 a.m. March 20. Perhaps best of all, we have some mild weather predicted for the coming weeks. Use the opportunity to take care of some early spring gardening tasks.
Get a jump start on pest control on woody plants with dormant oil spray. This refined, horticultural oil coats and smothers insect eggs, scale-type insects, and critters such as caterpillars, mites and aphids that spend their winters in the nooks and crannies in bark and buds of trees and shrubs. This means the pests will never have a chance to waken and feed on your plants and their fruit.
Ideal conditions for spraying dormant oil are when temperatures are between 50 and 70 degrees and will remain above 40 degrees for the following 24 hours. For best results, it also shouldn’t rain during those 24 hours. Dormant oil cannot be applied when trees are leafing out or flowering, so it’s best to take advantage of one of the earlier opportunities, rather than risk waiting. Thorough coverage is needed for good results.
Take a preventive step against fungus diseases like leaf spot, rust and powdery mildew by applying lime sulfur to kill their dormant spores. These problems can be chronic on roses, but can also affect other woody plants. It is generally not recommended to apply lime sulfur in combination with oils, but if you want to use both in one step, especially formulated blended products are available.
Dormant applications of oil and lime sulfur are generally considered organic controls. Always choose products that are recommended for the specific plants on which you intend to use them, and follow package directions carefully to ensure both safety and effectiveness.
Winter or dormant pruning can safely be done any time it’s pleasant enough to wander outdoors and tackle the job. At this point, the worst of the harsh tissue-damaging weather has passed, but growth hasn’t started.
Pruning serves several purposes, from shaping for a more pleasing form to removing low-hanging branches over walkways, or general maintenance pruning for the health of the plant.
Overall branching structure is easy to evaluate this time of year before trees leaf out. Look for branches that are rubbing against each other, and cut out the weaker of the two. Remove dead or damaged branches and slender ones that are crowding the interior of the crown. Keep sturdy, healthy branches that are growing out and slightly upward.
Branches that shoot straight upward from horizontal branches are called water sprouts, and these should be removed at any time during the growing season.
If shortening a branch, cut just past a side branch or bud. Consider the direction that branch or bud is pointing, as this will become a new branch in the structure of your tree. Avoid leaving a long stub beyond the side branch because this will die back, leaving a vulnerable entry point for disease or insects. Cut close, leaving a short collar at the base of the removed branch.
Tackle these tasks before spring wakens the plants, and get a head start on the growing season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.