My houseplants have my full attention this time of year, so they are well-groomed and looking good right now. But I’ve learned not to grow prima donnas — those high-maintenance houseplants that need this level of care to survive. When the weather is warm, I spend as much time as possible outdoors, so my favorite houseplants are those that look fancy, but are easy as can be.
The best of these is the African violet (saintpaulia ionantha). These are not true violets, though they are native to Africa and look a bit like violets. Plants bear flowers year-round: lovely five-petal blossoms in shades of blue, purple, rose and white, sometimes two-toned. Leaves are an excellent complement; deep green or variegated, thick and fleshy, felted with a coating of fine hairs.
Plants are relatively inexpensive. A nice blooming specimen in a four-inch pot runs around four dollars, and smaller plants can be found for three. At that price it is easy to try just one, and if you have success (and space) the diversity of colors and flower forms makes collecting them worthwhile.
Grow African violets in bright, indirect light. Near an east- or west-facing window is perfect, and plants will also thrive on the sill of a north-facing window, as long as there are no cold drafts. A southern exposure works too, provided plants are not exposed to direct sunlight. And if you don’t have access to a bright window, no worries—African violets surged in popularity with the advent of fluorescent light bulbs because they bloom nearly non-stop under these artificial lights.
Plants like the same temperatures we do, near 70 to 75 degrees in the daytime and not below 60 at night. We set our thermostat for 65 at night and when we’re at work, and otherwise at 68, and my violets are happy.
Like many houseplants, they prefer more humidity than is found in the typical home in winter. For many years, it was recommended to place them on a pebble tray to increase humidity, but this has been found to make no significant difference. A room humidifier or diffuser has been proven to be more effective. Fortunately, African violets may prefer the humidity, but are pretty tolerant of winter-dry air, and may not need any special treatment.
Water droplets on the surface of the violet’s felted leaves can cause white spotting. This is a cosmetic problem, not affecting plant health, but since we’re growing them for their beauty, avoid wetting the leaf surfaces when watering. Use a long-spouted watering can and tuck the end under the leaves, or water from the bottom. Soil should be kept consistently moist but never soggy.
Poke a finger into the soil and water when it feels dry to the touch. If your potted plant is in a saucer or set in a decorative planter without drain holes, just add water to the outer container, give your plant about an hour to draw the moisture in through the drainage holes, and pour out any excess.
Another option is to use a self-watering pot, designed to wick water up through a reservoir below the main growing pot.
To sustain their heavy blooming, fertilize regularly with a liquid product formulated for flowering houseplants, following package instructions. Repot when overgrown, using a good quality potting mix.
Beautiful, floriferous, and easy to grow, it’s easy to see why African violets are one of the most popular houseplants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.