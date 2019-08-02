SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Organizers at the Shiawassee County Fair are taking extra precautions with the swine exhibits this year, reducing the length of time the animals will be on the fairgrounds amid increased swine flu concerns statewide.
Fair Manager Ric Crawford said pigs will spend two fewer days at the fairgrounds; they arrive Sunday and leave Aug. 9. In the past, pigs spent the entire week at the fairgrounds, according to Crawford.
“The state of Michigan would like to see all of the swine shows go to a three-day show. We are working toward that, but our group does not want to go to that short of a show, I mean you would have to bring them in on Wednesday, show on Thursday and ship on Friday to meet that…but that might become state law as the swine diseases continue to get worse,” Crawford said.
In 2018, seven pigs were isolated at the Shiawassee County Fair after displaying signs of an apparent respiratory illness.
On July 25 this year, swine flu was identified in multiple pigs at the Fowlerville Family Fair. Following confirmation of the illness, all pigs were removed from the fairgrounds, according to a Livingston County Health Department press release.
The Shiawassee County Fair expects more than 400 swine exhibts this year.
“We stress, we try to educate how not to get diseases from any animal, and that means a lot of hand washing,” Crawford continued. “Don’t be afraid of the animal, just keep clean, keep your hands clean, definitely don’t eat after petting an animal. We have hand washing stations throughout the grounds, but more importantly we have a veterinarian that will be on staff. We monitor the animals on an hourly basis, we’re watching for temperatures and we do have a quarantine area. If we find an animal that has an elevated temperature, we isolate that animal, take it away from the rest, and we do blood testing on that animal immediately that day to make sure its not some type of disease, and if it is, obviously we deal with it.”
If any pigs begin to show signs of illness, they will be promptly quarantined at the back of the property, Crawford said. There, the pigs would be individually housed in open-air tents in the shade, to promote cooling, where they would be monitored and undergo blood testing.
Swine influenza is a respiratory disease in pigs caused by type A influenza viruses that regularly circulate among swine. Spread of the virus from a pig to a person is believed to occur mainly through droplets when infected pigs cough or sneeze.
Symptoms of swine influenza in people are similar to the seasonal flu and can include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, and sometimes body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. On rare occasions, swine influenza in humans can lead to severe diseases, such as pneumonia or death.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, those at higher risk of developing complications if they get swine influenza include children younger than five years of age, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic health issues, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems and neurological conditions.
Currently, there is no vaccine for swine influenza, and the seasonal flu vaccine will not protect against it. However, antiviral drugs, such as Tamiflu and Relenza, are effective in treating swine influenza. Early treatment works best and may be especially important for people with a high-risk condition.
To stay safe, DHHS recommends fairgoers wash their hands often with soap and water and avoid eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings.
