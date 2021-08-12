Grand champion English Horse Senior: Sydney Cairns
Reserve champion English Horse Senior: Cara Henderson
Grand champion English Horse intermediate: Kennedy Peplinski
Reserve champion English Horse intermediate: Abigail Kalmar
Grand champion English Horse Junior: Barett Yoho
Reserve champion English Horse Junior: Tayloe Spielman
Saddleseat equitation (8-21)
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Tayloe Spielman
Third place: Haylee-Ann Koc
Saddleseat pleasure (8-21)
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Haylee Ann Koc
Third place: Tayloe Spielman
Walk-trot English equitation (17-21)
First place: Raven Shire
Walk-trot English equitation (14-16)
First place: Olivia Phillips
Walk-trot English equitation (12-13)
First place: Gracie Meyer
Second place: Evelyn Harrand
Third place: Ashtyn Lantz
Walk-trot English equitation (8-11)
First place: Autumn Gentner
Second place: Madison Deal
Third place: Miley Spiess
Hunt seat (17-21)
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Cara Henderson
Third place: Autumn Merrihew
Hunt seat (14-16)
First place: Baylie Villani
Second place: Kennedy Peplinski
Third place: Jaxon Smith
Hunt seat (12-13)
First place: Hannah Hart
Second place: Sierra Smith
Third place: Barett Yoho
Hunt seat (8-11)
First place: Kayla Hook
English pleasure novice (8-21)
First place: Reagan Gentner
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
English walk trot (17-21)
First place: Raven Shire
English walk trot (14-16)
First place: Olivia Phillips
English walk trot (12-13)
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Ashtyn Lantz
Third place: Evelyn Harrand
English walk trot (8-11)
First place: Madison Deal
Second place: Autumn Gentner
Third place: Miley Spiess
English discipline rail (17-21)
First place: Sydney Cairns
Second place: Cara Henderson
Third place: Jessica Belen
English discipline rail (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Abigail Kalmar
Third place: Jaxon Smith
English discipline rail (12-13)
First place: Tayloe Spielman
Second place: Barett Yoho
Third place: Grace Spielman
English discipline rail (8-11)
First place: Kayla Hook
Versatility class (17-21)
First place: Alonna Malatinsky
Second place: Jessica Belen
Third place: Cara Henderson
Versatility class (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Abigail Kalamar
Third place: Adele Jones
Versatility class (12-13)
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Tayloe Spielman
Third place: Hannah Hart
Versatility class (8-11)
First place: Kayla Hook
Hunter Hack (8-21)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Maddie Daenzer
Third place: Cara Henderson
Mini horse in hand jumping (8-21)
First place: Casey Hulbert
English equitation over fences (8-21)
First place: Cara Henderson
Hunter over fences (8-21)
First place: Cara Henderson
English bareback equitation (17-21)
First place: Cara Henderson
Second place: Malary Thornsby
Third place: Brynley Hay
English bareback equitation (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Baylie Villani
English bareback equitation (12-13)
First place: Tayloe Spielman
Second place: Barett Yoho
Third place: Grace Spiess
Walk trot English Pleasure (17-21)
First place: Raven Shire
Walk Trot English Pleasure (14-16)
First place: Olivia Phillips
Walk Trot English Pleasure (12-13)
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Ashtyn Lantz
Third place: Evelyn Harrand
Walk Trot English Pleasure (8-11)
First place: Madison Deal
Second place: Autumn Gentner
Third place: Miley Spiess
Hunt Seat Pleasure (17-21)
First place: Malary Thorsby
Second place: Jessica Belen
Third place: Alonna Malatinsky
Hunt Seat Pleasure (1416)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Abigail Kalmar
Hunt Seat Pleasure (12-13)
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Grace Spiess
Third place: Tayloe Spielman
Hunt Seat Pleasure (8-11)
First place: Kayla Hook
English Pleasure Novice (8-21)
First place: Reagan Gentner
Second place: Bethany Joblonski
