Grand champion English Horse Senior: Sydney Cairns

Reserve champion English Horse Senior: Cara Henderson

Grand champion English Horse intermediate: Kennedy Peplinski

Reserve champion English Horse intermediate: Abigail Kalmar

Grand champion English Horse Junior: Barett Yoho

Reserve champion English Horse Junior: Tayloe Spielman

Saddleseat equitation (8-21)

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Tayloe Spielman

Third place: Haylee-Ann Koc

Saddleseat pleasure (8-21)

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Haylee Ann Koc

Third place: Tayloe Spielman

Walk-trot English equitation (17-21)

First place: Raven Shire

Walk-trot English equitation (14-16)

First place: Olivia Phillips

Walk-trot English equitation (12-13)

First place: Gracie Meyer

Second place: Evelyn Harrand

Third place: Ashtyn Lantz

Walk-trot English equitation (8-11)

First place: Autumn Gentner

Second place: Madison Deal

Third place: Miley Spiess

Hunt seat (17-21)

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Cara Henderson

Third place: Autumn Merrihew

Hunt seat (14-16)

First place: Baylie Villani

Second place: Kennedy Peplinski

Third place: Jaxon Smith

Hunt seat (12-13)

First place: Hannah Hart

Second place: Sierra Smith

Third place: Barett Yoho

Hunt seat (8-11)

First place: Kayla Hook

English pleasure novice (8-21)

First place: Reagan Gentner

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

English walk trot (17-21)

First place: Raven Shire

English walk trot (14-16)

First place: Olivia Phillips

English walk trot (12-13)

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Ashtyn Lantz

Third place: Evelyn Harrand

English walk trot (8-11)

First place: Madison Deal

Second place: Autumn Gentner

Third place: Miley Spiess

English discipline rail (17-21)

First place: Sydney Cairns

Second place: Cara Henderson

Third place: Jessica Belen

English discipline rail (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Abigail Kalmar

Third place: Jaxon Smith

English discipline rail (12-13)

First place: Tayloe Spielman

Second place: Barett Yoho

Third place: Grace Spielman

English discipline rail (8-11)

First place: Kayla Hook

Versatility class (17-21)

First place: Alonna Malatinsky

Second place: Jessica Belen

Third place: Cara Henderson

Versatility class (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Abigail Kalamar

Third place: Adele Jones

Versatility class (12-13)

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Tayloe Spielman

Third place: Hannah Hart

Versatility class (8-11)

First place: Kayla Hook

Hunter Hack (8-21)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Maddie Daenzer

Third place: Cara Henderson

Mini horse in hand jumping (8-21)

First place: Casey Hulbert

English equitation over fences (8-21)

First place: Cara Henderson

Hunter over fences (8-21)

First place: Cara Henderson

English bareback equitation (17-21)

First place: Cara Henderson

Second place: Malary Thornsby

Third place: Brynley Hay

English bareback equitation (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Baylie Villani

English bareback equitation (12-13)

First place: Tayloe Spielman

Second place: Barett Yoho

Third place: Grace Spiess

Walk trot English Pleasure (17-21)

First place: Raven Shire

Walk Trot English Pleasure (14-16)

First place: Olivia Phillips

Walk Trot English Pleasure (12-13)

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Ashtyn Lantz

Third place: Evelyn Harrand

Walk Trot English Pleasure (8-11)

First place: Madison Deal

Second place: Autumn Gentner

Third place: Miley Spiess

Hunt Seat Pleasure (17-21)

First place: Malary Thorsby

Second place: Jessica Belen

Third place: Alonna Malatinsky

Hunt Seat Pleasure (1416)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Abigail Kalmar

Hunt Seat Pleasure (12-13)

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Grace Spiess

Third place: Tayloe Spielman

Hunt Seat Pleasure (8-11)

First place: Kayla Hook

English Pleasure Novice (8-21)

First place: Reagan Gentner

Second place: Bethany Joblonski

