We’ve been blessed with some lovely, warm fall weather, but that first frost has a way of sneaking up on us. If you grow houseplants and tropical plants in the garden during the summer, it’s time to start prepping them to come back in the house.
Start with houseplants you may have tucked into a summer combination planter and want to keep. Gently dig them out, taking care not to damage foliage or roots, and find a suitable pot to replant in. I like to use the plastic pots from the nursery, as they have plenty of drainage holes — and can easily be displayed in a decorative container that will also protect surfaces from water damage. Use a good quality potting mix such as Miracle Gro or Baccto — you might even find some on clearance at stores that do not carry garden supplies year-round.
This is also a good opportunity to repot any that have outgrown their containers. Now, while the weather is still nice, and it is much easier to clean up the mess. Choose a container that is just one or two inches wider than currently growing in; plants tend to struggle if over-potted.
Inspect all the plants carefully for any signs of insects or their eggs, even if you haven’t noticed any problems through the summer. In the garden, winds, rain and natural predators keep pests under control, but in the home environment they can quickly overrun a plant.
If you find anything, spray with a product recommended for the specific insect you’ve found — assuming, of course that you can figure that out. All-purpose products such as Bug-B-Gon are great for general use, but they don’t work on every bug. Neem oil products are a great organic option that work on a broad range of pests.
I give all my returning residents a good spray-down with insecticidal soap. This is effective against both the insects and eggs of the most common indoor pests like aphids, scale, mealy bugs, mites and white fly, and it is considered an organic option. It’s pretty much the only product I will use indoors.
And avoid the temptation to make up your own with household soaps or detergents. These often have perfumes, degreasers and other ingredients that are harmful to plants.
Water all plants thoroughly to help flush out any insects that are living in the soil. Just before bringing them in, you may also want to dose the soil with the insecticidal soap. Remove any dead or damaged leaves, and trim to shape or reduce size if appropriate.
Citrus trees, tropical hibiscus, ficus and duranta are evergreen, but nonetheless tend to drop a few leaves when they move into the drier, in-home environment. Cleanup is easier if you can let them go through this phase in a room with a tile floor or place a tarp under them. Move them to their proper indoor location when the leaf-drop has leveled off.
Many popular summer annuals are, in fact, perennials that are just not hardy enough to endure our cold winters. Save some of your favorites by taking some cuttings to grow indoors, and your outdoor plants will still look great until frost knocks them down. Coleus, geraniums and tender succulents are excellent candidates.
Continue to enjoy these plants outdoors while the weather holds. Convert summer combos to fall planters by replacing those houseplants with cool-season plants like mums, sedum, pansies, asters, flowering cabbage or kale.
We’re not ready to shut down the gardens just yet. However, preparing now will make it easier to respond quickly when that first frost or freeze warning sounds.
