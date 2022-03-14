Spring officially arrives just before noon Sunday — at 11:33 am, to be precise.
We’ve survived another Michigan winter, with bouts of cold and snow, warm and rain, always changing so we can’t get settled. The weatherman is promising warm days for the next week or two, and as the season changes, the number of warm days will increase, and setbacks will be fewer and shorter.
I’ve just seen my first robin, and the birds who stayed through the winter have started changing their songs, warming up for the spring.
We’re more than ready to get out in the garden on the pleasant days, and fortunately, there are some projects that can be productively tackled now.
Clean up and rake stones where snow removal has thrown them into the lawn. Once the grass starts growing, they will be impossible to find, and you’ll want them gone before it’s time to start the mower. Rocks will damage the blades and can become dangerous projectiles.
Take a walk about and pick up branches and twigs fallen from winter storms and recent winds. Most will be long-dead wood that that is seasoned and dry. Smaller twigs make excellent tinder and larger branches can be cut to length and added to the woodpile, ideal for the fireplace, indoors or out.
Or run them through the chipper to make a little mulch for the garden.
This is also a good time to prune trees, with most of the harsh, tissue-damaging weather behind us. Trees have not begun to bud out, and it is easy to see their overall branching structure. Remove dead or damaged limbs and slender ones that are crowding the interior of the crown. If you spot any that are rubbing against each other, cut out the weaker of the two. Keep sturdy, healthy branches that are growing out and slightly upward. Spring-blooming trees and shrubs will not flower this year if you trim them now, but otherwise the plant will not be harmed.
Trimmings can be chipped for mulch or added to the brush pile.
As gardeners, we can’t resist exploring the planting beds for signs of life. But tread lightly. Avoid stepping in if the ground is soft enough to leave a footprint that is more than a few tread marks. Wet soils, especially clay, are easily compacted, which damages plant roots and makes the ground a less healthy environment for plants.
Bulbs and wildflowers are beginning to stir, though in my garden only my Lenten roses have started to show. As shoots begin to emerge, gently rake away any matted fall leaves so that the plants can unfold easily. Aside from uncovering early risers, I avoid raking beds bare until the rest of nature has started to green, preferring to keep a loose layer of leaves to protect perennials that may try to poke up too quickly in response to a few warm days.
Spring fever doesn’t disappear when the weather is too cold, wet, or snowy to work outdoors. Take advantage of that pent-up energy to whip your tools into shape. Remember how disappointing it is to spend a precious sunny day in May to an unplanned repair project.
Tune up the lawnmower, rotary tiller and any other gasoline powered garden tools that you’ll want primed and ready for action. Inspect hand tools, such as pruners, shovels, trowels and garden hoes, and make sure everything is sharpened and in good condition for the season ahead. Storage areas benefit from some organization so things will be easy to find when you need them.
When the weather fully turns and spring is in full glory, you’ll appreciate being ahead of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.