Youth poultry Showmanship

Novice

First place: Cala Mellentine

Second place: Emily Fuchs

Third place: Lina Sneed

Fourth place: Claude Sneed

Fifth place: Aubrey DeMerrit

Sixth place: Brice Honke

Junior

First place: Kaylie Atkins

Second place: Aubrey Fuchs

Third place: Ben Feldpausch

Fourth place: Eli Prestonise

Fifth place: Landen Budden

Sixth place: Chloe Honke

Intermediate

First place: Andon Prestonise

Second place: Emma Glass

Third place: Randee Sipka

Senior

First place: Allison Dix

Second place: Karsyn Dix

Third place: Kyle Atkins

Fourth place: Grayson Maynard

Fifth place: Riggs Maynard

