Youth poultry Showmanship
Novice
First place: Cala Mellentine
Second place: Emily Fuchs
Third place: Lina Sneed
Fourth place: Claude Sneed
Fifth place: Aubrey DeMerrit
Sixth place: Brice Honke
Junior
First place: Kaylie Atkins
Second place: Aubrey Fuchs
Third place: Ben Feldpausch
Fourth place: Eli Prestonise
Fifth place: Landen Budden
Sixth place: Chloe Honke
Intermediate
First place: Andon Prestonise
Second place: Emma Glass
Third place: Randee Sipka
Senior
First place: Allison Dix
Second place: Karsyn Dix
Third place: Kyle Atkins
Fourth place: Grayson Maynard
Fifth place: Riggs Maynard
