Cut flowers from your own garden are a great way to share with family and friends, and to bring the abundance indoors to enjoy from a different perspective.
The possibility of using your own landscape as a source of fresh cut flowers is empowering. Nature becomes your paintbrush, and a purposeful walk through the yard becomes a search for raw materials.
On the other hand, the idea can be daunting. Perhaps you don’t want to take the best blooms, are reluctant to disturb the garden display or the prospect of arranging the flowers may be intimidating.
My approach is to harvest inconspicuously, view each arranging attempt as an experiment, be open to do-overs and keep in mind that the goal is a fun and pretty decoration, not perfection or fine art.
The best time to harvest is in the morning when everything is fresh and dewy. Set out with a big bucket of cool water and walk the garden to shop for your bouquet components. Always choose healthy material at its prime, flowers just opening, clusters of buds ready to burst, leaves that are lush and disease and insect free. Using clean, sharp bypass pruners, make your cut at a slight angle just above a set of leaves and immediately immerse the cut end in your water bucket.
You can keep it simple with a single plant, such as a bowl tumbling with sweet peas or a single rose in a bud vase. It’s also fun to pick things randomly as you go, ending up with a unified color scheme, wild abandon or perhaps some of each for several different bouquets.
Large, heavy blooms or clusters of flowers will anchor your arrangement, and you may build around a single flower or odd numbers. This is helpful if you are worried about raiding too many blossoms from the garden. I like to pick the blooms that are on the back side of the plant’s garden display, where I won’t miss them.
Small- to medium-sized flowers round out the balance. You’ll want about two to three times as many of these as the larger blooms. Toss in a few open, airy clusters of tiny flowers for filler.
Foliage helps the flowers stand out, and will give you a full bouquet with fewer flowers. Consider qualities that will make a contribution, glossiness, shape, texture and color — golden or burgundy are a nice touch.
When you have an assortment collected, set your bucket in a cool, shaded location indoors or out. Allow to rest for several hours, waiting until later that day or the next before handling.
You’ll discover that many flowers can be effectively arranged right away, but you’ll avoid disappointment if any fast-wilting stems are culled before you start.
Flowers commonly recommended for cutting have been proven to be long-lasting in the vase. Types that will produce side shoots and continue flowering are the best for cutting from landscape plantings. These include the classic Shasta daisy, black-eyed Susan and coneflowers. Baby’s breath, tall phlox, roses, dahlias, zinnias, cosmos, coreopsis and sweet peas are also excellent.
Plants that produce only one set of flowers, such as Oriental and Asiatic lilies, gladiolus and liatris may be grown in dedicated cut flower beds to ensure an abundant supply for the vase.
Consider adding a row of zinnias, sunflowers or other annuals to one end of the vegetable to expand your options.
Roadside weeds like Queen Anne’s lace and purple loosestrife are good choices, as they are free, abundant and invasive weeds that are best kept from scattering their seed.
Bring a bit of the garden indoors to appreciate from a new perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.