Poinsettias are the most recognized Christmas plant, with brilliant red flowers that complement the classic holiday color scheme. How did it come to be such a staple of our Christmas decorating palette?
Native to Central America, poinsettias were used medicinally and as a dye plant by the Aztecs and other indigenous peoples long before they were “discovered” by Western cultures.
Legend has it that the plants became associated with Christmas in the 16th century, when a young girl in a poor Mexican village was saddened that she had no gift to bring for the celebration of Jesus’ birthday. Inspired by an angel, she stopped and picked some weeds by the road, which burst into colorful red flowers when presented at the church nativity scene. Franciscan monks in the region included the flower in their Christmas celebrations from the 17th century.
The first United States ambassador to Mexico, Joel Roberts Poinsett, was also a passionate botanist. He encountered the unique plant about 1825 in a high altitude tropical region, Taxco del Alarcon, blooming during the short days of winter.
He sent samples home to his greenhouses in South Carolina, propagated them and shared plants with friends and botanic gardens around the world. One of these recipients was John Bartram, a prominent Philadelphia botanist responsible for many important plant introductions, and whose gardens are a national treasure to this day. In 1833 a German botanist gave the plants their Latin name, Euphorbia pulcherrima, which means, literally, most beautiful euphorbia. It didn’t take long for poinsettia to emerge as a common name recognizing the statesman who introduced the plant.
Poinsettias were little more than a collector’s novelty for close to a century. That changed in 1920 when Paul Ecke, son of a southern California farmer, rediscovered Joel Poinsett’s treasure, by then growing wild in the local hills.
He noticed that it bloomed naturally around the holidays and thought that it would be a good greenhouse crop for Christmas sales. The Paul Ecke ranch was established, cultivating mother plants in the ideal local climate, distributing them across the nation, and perhaps most significantly, marketing and promoting the new plants as a holiday decoration.
In the 1960s, the Ecke family developed commercial greenhouse production techniques that yield the lush, large-flowered specimens with which we are so familiar today. Coupled with marketing innovations such as product placement on popular television programs like the “Tonight Show” and the “Bob Hope Christmas Special,” the stunning plant took the holiday market by storm.
Paul Ecke Ranch held a virtual monopoly until the 1990s, when academics reproduced the ranch’s techniques, although the Ecke brand remains in the poinsettia trade.
Breeding breakthroughs have kept the plant selection current with trends, bringing new colors and flower forms. Choose from pink, creamy white and myriad shades of red or bracts that are ruffled, variegated two-toned or speckled. In recent years the fad has been plants sprayed with colors and glitter to give them even more holiday flair. Being a plant geek, this is a bit over the top for my personal preference, but I have seen some attractive examples.
Despite what you may have heard, poinsettias are not poisonous. Yes, they have a milky sap that can irritate sensitive skin. And they are by no means edible, with a terribly bitter taste, but this makes it nearly impossible for anyone to eat enough leaves to make them nauseated, much less do any harm.
Enjoy the poinsettia tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.