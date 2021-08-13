Walk trot western equitation 17-21

First place: Raven Shire

Walk trot western equitation 14-16

First place: Olivia Phillips

Walk trot western equitation 12-13

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Lauren Gentner

Third place: Evelyn Harrand

Walk trot western equitation 8-11

First place: Natellie Boone

Second place: Madison Deal

Third place: Addison Koc

Western equitation 17-21

First place: Alonna Malatinsky

Second place: Sydney Cairns

Third place: Jessica Belen

Western equitation 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Baylie Villani

Third place: Adele Jones

Western equitation 12-13

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Sierra Smith

Third place: Grace Spiess

Western equitation 8-11

First place: Kayla Hook

Western equitation novice 8-21

First place: Megan Litomisky

Second place: Reagan Gentner

Third place: Bethany Jablonski

Walk trot western pleasure 17-21

First place: Raven Shire

Walk trot western pleasure 14-16

First place: Olivia Phillips

Walk trot western pleasure 12-13

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Ashtun Lantz

Third place: Evelyn Harrand

Walk trot western pleasure 8-11

First place: Addison Koc

Second place: Madison Deal

Third place: Miley Spiess

Western pleasure 17-21

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Kendau Shettler

Western pleasure 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Abigail Kalamar

Western pleasure 12-13

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Sierra Smith

Third place: Hannah Hart

Western pleasure 8-11

First place: Kayla Hook

Western pleasure novice 8-21

First place: Meagan Litomisky

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

Third place: Reagan Gentler

Western discipline rail 17-21

First place: Brynley Hay

Second place: Alonna Malatinsky

Third place: Avianna Jackson

Western discipline rail 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Abigail Kalmar

Third place: Adele Jones

Western discipline rail 12-13

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Tayloe Spielman

Third place: Hannah Hart

Western discipline rail 8-11

First place: Kayla Hook

Western bareback equitation 17-21

First place: Cara Henderson

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Jessica Belen

Western bareback equitation 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Baylie Villani

Third place: Adele Jones

Western bareback equitation 12-13

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Hannah Hart

Third place: Tayloe Spielman

Champion western senior: Brynley Hay

Reserve western senior: Alonna Malatinsky

Champion western intermediate: Kennedy Peplinski

Reserve western intermediate: Baylie Villani

Champion western junior: Barett Yoho

Reserve western junior: Sierra Smith

High Point

17-21

Champion: Cara Henderson

Reserve: Brynley Hay

14-16

Champion: Kennedy Peplinski

Reserve: Adele Jones

12-13

Champion: Barett Yoho

Reserve: Tayloe Spielman

8-11

Champion: Kayla Hook

Walk Trot High Point

17-21

Champion: Raven Shire

Reserve: Jorie Barrett

14-16

Champion: Olivia Phillips

12-13

Champion: Gabrielle Sumner

Reserve: Ashtyn Lantz

8-11

Champion: Miley Spiess

Reserve: Madison Deal

Novice

Champion: Reagan Gentner

Reserve: Bethany Jablonski

Minis

Champion: Casey Hulbert

Reserve: Koen Kantz

