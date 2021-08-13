Walk trot western equitation 17-21
First place: Raven Shire
Walk trot western equitation 14-16
First place: Olivia Phillips
Walk trot western equitation 12-13
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Lauren Gentner
Third place: Evelyn Harrand
Walk trot western equitation 8-11
First place: Natellie Boone
Second place: Madison Deal
Third place: Addison Koc
Western equitation 17-21
First place: Alonna Malatinsky
Second place: Sydney Cairns
Third place: Jessica Belen
Western equitation 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Baylie Villani
Third place: Adele Jones
Western equitation 12-13
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Sierra Smith
Third place: Grace Spiess
Western equitation 8-11
First place: Kayla Hook
Western equitation novice 8-21
First place: Megan Litomisky
Second place: Reagan Gentner
Third place: Bethany Jablonski
Walk trot western pleasure 17-21
First place: Raven Shire
Walk trot western pleasure 14-16
First place: Olivia Phillips
Walk trot western pleasure 12-13
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Ashtun Lantz
Third place: Evelyn Harrand
Walk trot western pleasure 8-11
First place: Addison Koc
Second place: Madison Deal
Third place: Miley Spiess
Western pleasure 17-21
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Kendau Shettler
Western pleasure 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Abigail Kalamar
Western pleasure 12-13
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Sierra Smith
Third place: Hannah Hart
Western pleasure 8-11
First place: Kayla Hook
Western pleasure novice 8-21
First place: Meagan Litomisky
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
Third place: Reagan Gentler
Western discipline rail 17-21
First place: Brynley Hay
Second place: Alonna Malatinsky
Third place: Avianna Jackson
Western discipline rail 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Abigail Kalmar
Third place: Adele Jones
Western discipline rail 12-13
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Tayloe Spielman
Third place: Hannah Hart
Western discipline rail 8-11
First place: Kayla Hook
Western bareback equitation 17-21
First place: Cara Henderson
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Jessica Belen
Western bareback equitation 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Baylie Villani
Third place: Adele Jones
Western bareback equitation 12-13
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Hannah Hart
Third place: Tayloe Spielman
Champion western senior: Brynley Hay
Reserve western senior: Alonna Malatinsky
Champion western intermediate: Kennedy Peplinski
Reserve western intermediate: Baylie Villani
Champion western junior: Barett Yoho
Reserve western junior: Sierra Smith
High Point
17-21
Champion: Cara Henderson
Reserve: Brynley Hay
14-16
Champion: Kennedy Peplinski
Reserve: Adele Jones
12-13
Champion: Barett Yoho
Reserve: Tayloe Spielman
8-11
Champion: Kayla Hook
Walk Trot High Point
17-21
Champion: Raven Shire
Reserve: Jorie Barrett
14-16
Champion: Olivia Phillips
12-13
Champion: Gabrielle Sumner
Reserve: Ashtyn Lantz
8-11
Champion: Miley Spiess
Reserve: Madison Deal
Novice
Champion: Reagan Gentner
Reserve: Bethany Jablonski
Minis
Champion: Casey Hulbert
Reserve: Koen Kantz
