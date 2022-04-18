The Shiawassee County 4-H Council hosted the annual Project Medal Brunch April 9. Youth from Shiawassee County were honored with project pins, awards and trip scholarships.
n I Dare You Winners: Maddie Daenzer and Katelyn Cunningham.
n Washington D.C. Delegates: Kalea Berry and Bailey Cummings, who will be representing Shiawassee County 4-H at the Citizen Washington Focus Conference in June.
n Project pins are given to youth who have completed three years in a certain project area. Winners this year were Dustin Cohoon, Bailey Cummings, Katlyn Cunningham, Maddie Daenzer, Raegan Gentner, Joslin Jacobs, Joseph Jacobs, Hannah Jacobs, Marissa Jacobs, Caitlyn Janicek, Lucas Kuran, Marc Hendzel, Paul Hendzel, Malachi Sims and Hailey Strachan.
