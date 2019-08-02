SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County Fair officially begins Sunday, but with more than 70 semi-trucks set to cruise the streets of Owosso and Corunna Saturday night you might think otherwise, according to Fair Manager Ric Crawford.
“In the old days, before my time, the circus always came at the same time, and to tell people the fair was here, the circus took their animals and they would parade them through town,” Crawford said. “This is kind of the same theory, to let everybody know in Corunna and Owosso that the fair is going to start, and when the truck show goes through it just rings that bell that it’s fair time again, the trucks are back.”
The fourth annual Semi-Truck Light Parade rumbles out of the gates at 9 p.m. Saturday. The parade begins at the fairgrounds, barrels along State Road into Corunna, then M-71 to Washington Street in Owosso and then back east on M-21 back to State Road and finally the fairgrounds.
“It’s a spectacular sight, if you can find a good spot to sit and watch when they come by,” Crawford continued. “You’ll hear them coming, because they’re all blowing their horns. I can hear them from two miles away. It’s unbelievable.”
A semi-truck show takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday before the parade.
The Shiawassee County Fair officially opens Sunday — Veterans Day at the fair — and runs through Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds, 2900 East Hibbard Road. Wednesday is Senior Citizen Day (first 100 seniors admitted free) and Thursday is Kids Day ($15 arm bands for rides).
New this year is an equipment rodeo, Sunday’s grandstand act, which begins at 2 p.m. Participants, 16 and older, can try out three different machines: an excavator, a skidsteer or a bulldozer. There will be a non-perishable food drive at the event.
“We set up a track and you’ve got to do certain things to test your talent on how well you operate that piece of equipment,” Crawford said. “Anybody can come in for $5 and test their skill on a piece of equipment. It’s gonna be fantastic to see the new faces.”
Crawford said he’s not exactly sure what specific challenges contestants will go through, but they may include things such as balancing eggs on a pallet and traveling a set distance or picking up a basketball and pitching it into a hoop.
Each piece of equipment will have different tasks, all of which are timed. The person with the fastest time on each piece of equipment will receive a trophy.
Small excavators will also be on hand Sunday for kids to operate, at no cost, Crawford said.
“We’re going to have a giant sandbox for them. They can dig and play with the controls. It brings them into this industry, kind of giving them an idea of what it’s all about to run a piece of equipment,” Crawford said.
Tuesday night’s grandstand act, the Shiawassee County Fair Amazing Race (7 p.m.), is also new. Teams of 12 will compete in a variety of events, including wheelbarrow races, corn shucking and pop chugging.
Grandstand acts for the remainder of the week include a truck and tractor pull Monday (6 p.m.), Super Kicker Rodeo Wednesday (6:30 p.m.), Michigan State Championship Mini Horse Pull at 7 p.m. Thursday, demolition derby at 7 p.m. Friday and the modified truck and tractor pull at 6 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the new acts, the carnival area of the fairgrounds has undergone alterations, as more concrete sidewalk has been poured to support foot traffic.
“When you’re going into the rides, you’re always going to be walking on a hard surface,” Crawford said. “It’s a big area and it was gravel before, so after a rain, our carnival, it was hard to get people to go there. Today, we could get a half inch rain and the rides are back up and the people are back at them within an hour because it all drains off, it’s all dry, they’re not walking in the mud, that’s helped tremendously,” he said.
Skerbeck Family Carnival once again is operating rides.
The 4-H food stand has also received attention, as approximately $3,000 from Mr. Owosso Justin Horvath’s campaign covered the cost of improvements to the exisiting two-level deck on the east side of the building, alterations to make the threshold at the entry more handicap-accessible, as well as a fresh coat of paint for the indoor dining area and other small upgrades.
The construction of a west-side patio, with seating, landscaping, drainage and a retaining wall will also be paid for with Mr. Owosso dollars, but that $2,000 project will have to wait until after the fair, Crawford said.
As for the upcoming week, Crawford, in his 32nd year on the fair board, said the kids are what keeps him coming back year after year.
“You think you’re getting wore out, I mean after 30 years of doing this, but when fair comes and you see the youth that you saw last year, how they’ve bettered themselves…they’re back, they’re smiling, they’re happy, they’re having a good time, that hits you right in the heart, that keeps you going and that’s why I’m still here today,” Crawford said.
“The youth in this community love this fair and they all have a great time here, and they’re being educated at the same time. It offers a lot.”
More than 800 youth exhibitors are expected at this year’s fair, and more than 1,200 exhibitors total, Crawford said.
The annual junior livestock auction begins at 11:30 a.m. in the arena building and the small animal auction takes place at noon Saturday.
For more information, visit shiawasseefair.com, or call at (989) 743-3611.
