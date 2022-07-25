To keep the garden looking its best, and to get the most from the experience, we need to spend time in the garden.

Relax on the deck or a well-placed garden chair and watch the flowers sway in the wind and the birds and insects busy living in this habitat we’ve provided. It can be difficult to see beyond the weeding and other tasks that need to be done, but taking a regular walk-about helps to keep things manageable because we’re always aware of what’s happening.

