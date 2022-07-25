To keep the garden looking its best, and to get the most from the experience, we need to spend time in the garden.
Relax on the deck or a well-placed garden chair and watch the flowers sway in the wind and the birds and insects busy living in this habitat we’ve provided. It can be difficult to see beyond the weeding and other tasks that need to be done, but taking a regular walk-about helps to keep things manageable because we’re always aware of what’s happening.
In the vegetable garden, this means checking for things that are ready for harvest. Stop to work the errant tomato branch back into its support. Watch for signs of animal, insect and disease problems so you can keep them from getting out of hand.
I always carry a pair of pruning shears as I walk the yard and do a little trimming as I go. This helps me to keep things looking fresh and prevent tasks from accumulating into a big project.
Cut the seed heads or old flowers from perennial plants such as peonies, iris and lilies that produce just one set of flowers and do not continue growing taller after they bloom. These plants are not likely to produce desirable seedlings, and the energy is better spent building next year’s flower buds and stoking the root system.
Some plants’ foliage tends to decline rapidly after the bloom, creating an eyesore in the garden. These types are best cut back hard once the last of the flowers fade, encouraging a flush of new growth that will remain attractive through the summer. Bearded irises and daylilies are good candidates for this treatment.
Delphinium, meadow sage (Salvia nemorosa), foxglove, lupine and catmint (Nepeta) will reward a hard shearing with a strong repeat bloom later in the season. Leave about a foot of growth on the delphinium, and four to six inches on the salvia and catmint. Plants will then look fresh and tidy before their encore performance. Summer flowering Spirea shrubs can also be sheared lightly to remove the old flowers and improve the impact of the next flush of bloom.
As a rule, trimming off spent flowers will keep the garden looking neat and well-kept. If removed before seed forms, blooming will often be extended, because ripening seed is the trigger that tells the plant that no more flowers are needed. Some of the newer plant varieties may not need this maintenance because hybridizers manipulate this natural process. They select sterile forms that will never get the signal to stop flowering, resulting longer blooming garden plants.
Watch your plants to see where the new flowers form. Over time you’ll learn which ones will rebloom, and the best way to deadhead.
For example, many bellflowers (Campanula) and balloon flowers (Platycodon) form new flowers at the base of the old ones on the same stalk. If the entire flower stalk is cut, the plants will not rebloom. However, if left alone, the new flowers will unfold from behind the first. If you have the time and patience, you may pinch off individual flowers to tidy the plants.
Long blooming and profusely flowering perennial plants and roses will bloom more continuously if regularly deadheaded, and they will look better too. Trim off individual seed heads, cutting the stem just above another flower bud or larger leaf so that there will not be a dead stem sticking up later.
Getting out in the garden on a regular, even daily schedule has many rewards. It is therapeutic and relaxing after a long day indoors and doing a little maintenance at the same time keeps things manageable. The garden, after all, is meant to be enjoyed.
