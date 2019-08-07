Market and sale class lambs

Pen of 2 market lambs

First place: Olivia Birchmeier

Second place: Alexander Scovill

Individual market lamb

First place: Chole Harris

Second place: Kendall Hall

Individuals

Champion lightweight individual market lamb: Emma Challender

Reserve champion: Joshua Edwards

Champion middleweight individual market lamb: Chloe Harris

Reserve champion: Kennedy Birchmeier

Champion heavyweight individual market lamb: Kendall Hall

Reserve champion: Olivia Birchmeier

Grand champion individual market lamb: Chloe Harris

Reserve champion: Kendall Hall

Pens

Champion lightweight pen of market lambs: Carter Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Abigail Olger

Champion middleweight pen of market lambs: Kennedy Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Emma Challender

Champion heavyweight pen of market lambs: Olivia Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Alexander Scovill

Grand Champion pen of market lambs: Olivia Birchmeier

Reserve champion: Alexander Scovill

Best market lamb from own flock

First place: Kennedy Birchmeier

Second place: Nathan Scovill

Youth Sheep Showmanship

Sheep showmanship, first-year project

First place: Sara Long

Second place: Baylie Villani

Third place: Alexis Chrysler

Fourth place: Ashlyn Albert

Fifth place: Breann Baker

Sheep showmanship, novice

First place: Jessica Ward

Second place: Landry Woodruff

Third place: Carter Birchmeier

Fourth place: Harvey Rivette

Fifth place: Charlie Murphy

Sheep showmanship, junior

First place: Emma Challender

Second place: Cassidy Harris

Third place: Kennedy Birchmeier

Fourth place: Marenda Jones

Fifth place: Tuff Slieff

Sheep showmanship, intermediate

First place: Kendall Hall

Second place: Alexander Scovill

Third place: Olivia Birchmeier

Fourth place: Macie Slee

Fifth place: Claire Chrisinske

Sheep showmanship, senior

First place: Chloe Harris

Second place: Abigail Olger

Third place: Erica Barta

Fourth place: Nathan Scovill

Fifth place: Savannah Zambrowski

