Market and sale class lambs
Pen of 2 market lambs
First place: Olivia Birchmeier
Second place: Alexander Scovill
Individual market lamb
First place: Chole Harris
Second place: Kendall Hall
Individuals
Champion lightweight individual market lamb: Emma Challender
Reserve champion: Joshua Edwards
Champion middleweight individual market lamb: Chloe Harris
Reserve champion: Kennedy Birchmeier
Champion heavyweight individual market lamb: Kendall Hall
Reserve champion: Olivia Birchmeier
Grand champion individual market lamb: Chloe Harris
Reserve champion: Kendall Hall
Pens
Champion lightweight pen of market lambs: Carter Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Abigail Olger
Champion middleweight pen of market lambs: Kennedy Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Emma Challender
Champion heavyweight pen of market lambs: Olivia Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Alexander Scovill
Grand Champion pen of market lambs: Olivia Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Alexander Scovill
Best market lamb from own flock
First place: Kennedy Birchmeier
Second place: Nathan Scovill
Youth Sheep Showmanship
Sheep showmanship, first-year project
First place: Sara Long
Second place: Baylie Villani
Third place: Alexis Chrysler
Fourth place: Ashlyn Albert
Fifth place: Breann Baker
Sheep showmanship, novice
First place: Jessica Ward
Second place: Landry Woodruff
Third place: Carter Birchmeier
Fourth place: Harvey Rivette
Fifth place: Charlie Murphy
Sheep showmanship, junior
First place: Emma Challender
Second place: Cassidy Harris
Third place: Kennedy Birchmeier
Fourth place: Marenda Jones
Fifth place: Tuff Slieff
Sheep showmanship, intermediate
First place: Kendall Hall
Second place: Alexander Scovill
Third place: Olivia Birchmeier
Fourth place: Macie Slee
Fifth place: Claire Chrisinske
Sheep showmanship, senior
First place: Chloe Harris
Second place: Abigail Olger
Third place: Erica Barta
Fourth place: Nathan Scovill
Fifth place: Savannah Zambrowski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.