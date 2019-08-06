Youth market hogs
Lightweight champion - barrow: Bryce Edington
Reserve champion: Drew Wheatley
Mediumweight champion - barrow: Olivia Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Lane Mazich
Heavyweight champion - barrow: Wyatt Mazich
Reserve champion: Evan McPherson
Grand champion - barrow: Wyatt Mazich
Reserve champion: Olivia Birchmeier
Lightweight champion - gilt: Dalton Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Marc Hendzel
Mediumweight champion - gilt: Olivia Birchmeier
Reserve champion: Trenton Massey
Heavyweight champion - gilt: Emma Challender
Reserve champion: Reid Beinger
Grand champion - gilt: Wyatt Mazich
Reserve champion: Trenton Massey
Grand champion market hog: Wyatt Mazich
Reserve champion market hog: Wyatt Mazich
Homegrown grand champion: Nicholas Hart
Homegrown reserve champion: Tate Steinborn
