Youth Goat Showmanship
Senior showman
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Raime Norton
Third place: Olivia Jackson
Fourth place: Madison Spencer
Fifth place: Andrew Naranjo
Sixth place: Aleshia Frederiksen
Intermediate showman
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Clara Henry
Third place: Daniella Lee
Fourth place: Alana Thomas
Junior showman
First place: Gracelynn Garrison
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Third place: Charles Nolph
Fourth place: Tristen Garrison
Fifth place: Sophia Nichols
Sixth place: Marenda Jones
Novice showman
First place: Easton Rosser
Second place: Wyatt Benn
Third place: Barett Yoho
Youth Market Goats
Market lightweight
First place: Sara Long
Market heavyweight
First place: Wyatt Benn
Grand champion: Wyatt Benn
Reserve champion: Andrew Naranjo
Grand champion homegrown: Wyatt Benn
Reserve champion homegrown: Andrew Naranjo
Youth fitting and trimming class goats
Dairy novice exhibitor
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Makennah Brown
Third place: Prestin Brown
Dairy junior exhibitor
First place: Gracelynn Garrison
Second place: Matthew Nichols
Third place: Tristen Garrison
Dairy intermediate exhibitor
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Paige Nichols
Dairy senior exhibitor
First place: Raime Norton
Second place: Ava Morrison
Third place: Andrew Dentlaw
Boer junior exhibitor
First place: Sophia Nichols
Boer intermediate exhibitor
First place: Christopher Nichols
Boer senior exhibitor
First place: Madison Spencer
Pygmy novice exhibitor
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Easton Rosser
Pygmy junior exhibitor
First place: Aubrey Rosser
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Third place: Charles Nolph
Pygmy intermediate exhibitor
First place: Natalie Nolph
Youth Goat breed winners
Alpine
Milker under 2 years
First place: Jacob Kast
Aged milker 5 years and over
First place: Jacob Kast
Best udder
First place: Jacob Kast
Senior champion (by breed)
First place: Jacob Kast
Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)
First place: Jacob Kast
Nigerian dwarf
Milker 2 years old and under 3 years
First place: Alana Thomas
Second place: Sophia Nichols
Third place: Kiara Nichols
Millker 3 years old and under 4 years
First place: Clara Henry
Second place: Madison Spencer
Third place: Nathan Thomas
Milker 4 and under 5 years
First place: Gracelyn Garrison
Second place: Clara Henry
Third place: Paige Nichols
Dry Doe
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Gracelyn Garrison
Third place: Andrew Drentlaw
Aged milker 5 years and over
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Tristen Garrison
Third place: Paige Nichols
Best udder
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Ava Morrison
Third place: Gracelyn Garrison
Senior champion (by breed)
First place: Ava Morrison
Reserve senior champion
First place: Ava Morrison
Junior Kid doe born after April 1
First place: Nathan Thomas
Second place: Clara Henry
Third place: Kiara Nichols
Intermediate kid doe born March 1-31
First place: Nathan Thomas
Second place: Alana Thomas
Sr. kid born Jan 1Feb. 28
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Paige Nichols
Third place: Paige Nichols
Yearling, dry doe born Jan. 1 dec. 31 of previous year
First place: Olivia Nichols
Second place: Ava Morrison
Third place: Clara Henry
Junior champion by breed
First place: Olivia Jackson
Reserve junior champion by breed
First place: Ava Morrison
Dam and daughter
First place: Alana Thomas
Second place: Olivia Jackson
Third place: Tristen Garrison
Members herd (3 animals owned by exhibitor)
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Alana Thomas
Third place: Clara Henry
Produce of dam (2 does from same dam)
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Kiara Nichols
Third place: Gracelyn Garrison
Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Ava Morrison
Third place: Olivia Jackson
nubians
Milker 2 years old and under 3 years
First place: Paige Nichols
Second place: Jacob Kast
Millker 3 years old and under 4 years
First place: Paige Nichols
Second place: Matthew Nichols
Milker 4 and under 5 years
First place: Kiara Nichols
Dry Doe
First place: Matthew Nichols
Second place: Riggs Maynard
Aged milker 5 years and over
First place: Matthew Nichols
Best udder
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Paige Nichols
Third place: Paige Nichols
Senior champion (by breed)
First place: Kiara Nichols
Reserve senior champion
First place: Paige Nichols
Junior Kid doe born after April 1
First place: Jacob Kast
Intermediate kid doe born March 1-31
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Matthew Nichols
Third place: Matthew Nichols
Sr. kid born Jan 1Feb. 28
First place: Paige Nichols
Second place: Matthew Nichols
Junior champion by breed
First place: Kiara Nichols
Reserve junior champion by breed
First place: Paige Nichols
Dam and daughter
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Paige Nichols
Third place: Jacob Kast
Members herd (3 animals owned by exhibitor)
First place: Paige Nichols
Second place: Matthew Nichols
Produce of dam (2 does from same dam)
First place: Paige Nichols
Second place: Matthew Nichols
Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)
First place: Kiara Nichols
Second place: Paige Nichols
Third place: Jacob Kast
oberhasli
Sr. kid born Jan 1Feb. 28
First place: Tiffanie Spencer
Yearling, dry doe born Jan. 1 dec. 31 of previous year
First place: Tiffanie Spencer
Junior champion by breed
First place: Tiffanie Spencer
Reserve junior champion by breed
First place: Tiffanie Spencer
saanen
Milker 2 years old and under 3 years
First place: Taylor Walker
Second place: Andrew Naranjo
Dry Doe
First place: Jacob Kast
Best udder
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Senior champion (by breed)
First place: Taylor Walker
Reserve senior champion
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Intermediate kid doe born March 1-31
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Andrew Naranjo
Yearling, dry doe born Jan. 1 dec. 31 of previous year
First place: Taylor Walker
Second place: Taylor Walker
Third place: Andrew Naranjo
Junior champion by breed
First place: Taylor Walker
Reserve junior champion by breed
First place: Taylor Walker
Dam and daughter
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Andrew Naranjo
Third place: Grayson Maynard
toggenburg
Milker 2 years old and under 3 years
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Madison Spencer
Third place: Ava Morrison
Milker 4 and under 5 years
First place: Daniella Lee
Aged milker 5 years and over
First place: Ava Morrison
Best udder
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Daniella Lee
Third place: Madison Spencer
Senior champion (by breed)
First place: Ava Morrison
Reserve senior champion
First place: Daniella Lee
Best Senior Doe of show
First place: Jacob Kast
Best Udder
First place: Ava Morrison
Best junior doe of show
First place: Taylor Walker
Best dairy doe of show
First place: Jacob Kast
Dam and daughter
First place: Ava Morrison
Members herd (3 animals owned by exhibitor)
First place: Ava Morrison
Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)
First place: Ava Morrison
Second place: Ava Morrison
Pet goat other
Boer Goats
Intermediate doe kid born after April 1
First place: Wyatt Benn
Second place: Bailey Cummings
Senior doe kid born Jan. 1 to March 31
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Madison Spencer
Unfreshened yearling born Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 or previous year
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Madison Spencer
Third place: Peter Leary
Junior champion
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Reserve junior champion
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Freshened doe, 2 years old and under
First place: Wyatt Benn
Second place: Sophia Nichols
Senior champion
First place: Wyatt Benn
Reserve senior champion
First place: Sophia Nichols
Grand Champion
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Reserve grand champion
First place: Wyatt Benn
Best bred and owned animal
First place: Andrew Naranjo
Second place: Andrew Naranjo
Third place: Wyatt Benn
Pygmy goat
Jr. doe kid
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Vance Otto
Third place: Abbey Angst
Senior doe kid
First place: Natalie Nolph
Second place: Natalie Nolph
Unfreshened junior yearling
First place: Lucas Kuran
Second place: Aubry Rosser
Junior champion
First place: Lucas Kuran
Reserve champion
First place: Vance Otto
2 year olds
First place: Natalie Nolph
Second place: Taylor Throne
3-5 years old
First place: Abbey Angst
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Third place Lucas Kuran
5 years and older
First place: Sara Hendzel
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Senior Champion
First place: Sara Hendzel
Reserve senior champion
First place: Lucas Kuran
Grand champion
First place: Sara Hendzel
Reserve grand champion
First place: Lucas Kuran
Dam and daughter
First place: Aubrey Rosser
Second place: Vance Otto
Third place: Natalie Nolph
Exhibitor’s herd
First place: Lucas Kuran
Second place: Abbey Angst
Third place: Vance Otto
Best bred
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Charles Nolph
Third place: Vance Otto
Wether under 1 years old
First place: Taylor Throne
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Third place: Charles Nolph
Wether 1 and 2 years old
First place: Vance Otto
Second place: Abbey Angst
Third place: Easton Rosser
Wether 3 years old and over
First place: Charles Nolph
Second place: Aubrey Rosser
Third place: Easton Rosser
Grand champion wether
First place: Vance Otto
Reserve grand champion wether
First place: Abbey Angst
