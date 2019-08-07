Youth Goat Showmanship

Senior showman

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Raime Norton

Third place: Olivia Jackson

Fourth place: Madison Spencer

Fifth place: Andrew Naranjo

Sixth place: Aleshia Frederiksen

Intermediate showman

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Clara Henry

Third place: Daniella Lee

Fourth place: Alana Thomas

Junior showman

First place: Gracelynn Garrison

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Third place: Charles Nolph

Fourth place: Tristen Garrison

Fifth place: Sophia Nichols

Sixth place: Marenda Jones

Novice showman

First place: Easton Rosser

Second place: Wyatt Benn

Third place: Barett Yoho

Youth Market Goats

Market lightweight

First place: Sara Long

Market heavyweight

First place: Wyatt Benn

Grand champion: Wyatt Benn

Reserve champion: Andrew Naranjo

Grand champion homegrown: Wyatt Benn

Reserve champion homegrown: Andrew Naranjo

Youth fitting and trimming class goats

Dairy novice exhibitor

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Makennah Brown

Third place: Prestin Brown

Dairy junior exhibitor

First place: Gracelynn Garrison

Second place: Matthew Nichols

Third place: Tristen Garrison

Dairy intermediate exhibitor

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Paige Nichols

Dairy senior exhibitor

First place: Raime Norton

Second place: Ava Morrison

Third place: Andrew Dentlaw

Boer junior exhibitor

First place: Sophia Nichols

Boer intermediate exhibitor

First place: Christopher Nichols

Boer senior exhibitor

First place: Madison Spencer

Pygmy novice exhibitor

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Easton Rosser

Pygmy junior exhibitor

First place: Aubrey Rosser

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Third place: Charles Nolph

Pygmy intermediate exhibitor

First place: Natalie Nolph

Youth Goat breed winners

Alpine

Milker under 2 years

First place: Jacob Kast

Aged milker 5 years and over

First place: Jacob Kast

Best udder

First place: Jacob Kast

Senior champion (by breed)

First place: Jacob Kast

Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)

First place: Jacob Kast

Nigerian dwarf

Milker 2 years old and under 3 years

First place: Alana Thomas

Second place: Sophia Nichols

Third place: Kiara Nichols

Millker 3 years old and under 4 years

First place: Clara Henry

Second place: Madison Spencer

Third place: Nathan Thomas

Milker 4 and under 5 years

First place: Gracelyn Garrison

Second place: Clara Henry

Third place: Paige Nichols

Dry Doe

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Gracelyn Garrison

Third place: Andrew Drentlaw

Aged milker 5 years and over

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Tristen Garrison

Third place: Paige Nichols

Best udder

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Ava Morrison

Third place: Gracelyn Garrison

Senior champion (by breed)

First place: Ava Morrison

Reserve senior champion

First place: Ava Morrison

Junior Kid doe born after April 1

First place: Nathan Thomas

Second place: Clara Henry

Third place: Kiara Nichols

Intermediate kid doe born March 1-31

First place: Nathan Thomas

Second place: Alana Thomas

Sr. kid born Jan 1Feb. 28

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Paige Nichols

Third place: Paige Nichols

Yearling, dry doe born Jan. 1 dec. 31 of previous year

First place: Olivia Nichols

Second place: Ava Morrison

Third place: Clara Henry

Junior champion by breed

First place: Olivia Jackson

Reserve junior champion by breed

First place: Ava Morrison

Dam and daughter

First place: Alana Thomas

Second place: Olivia Jackson

Third place: Tristen Garrison

Members herd (3 animals owned by exhibitor)

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Alana Thomas

Third place: Clara Henry

Produce of dam (2 does from same dam)

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Kiara Nichols

Third place: Gracelyn Garrison

Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Ava Morrison

Third place: Olivia Jackson

nubians

Milker 2 years old and under 3 years

First place: Paige Nichols

Second place: Jacob Kast

Millker 3 years old and under 4 years

First place: Paige Nichols

Second place: Matthew Nichols

Milker 4 and under 5 years

First place: Kiara Nichols

Dry Doe

First place: Matthew Nichols

Second place: Riggs Maynard

Aged milker 5 years and over

First place: Matthew Nichols

Best udder

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Paige Nichols

Third place: Paige Nichols

Senior champion (by breed)

First place: Kiara Nichols

Reserve senior champion

First place: Paige Nichols

Junior Kid doe born after April 1

First place: Jacob Kast

Intermediate kid doe born March 1-31

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Matthew Nichols

Third place: Matthew Nichols

Sr. kid born Jan 1Feb. 28

First place: Paige Nichols

Second place: Matthew Nichols

Junior champion by breed

First place: Kiara Nichols

Reserve junior champion by breed

First place: Paige Nichols

Dam and daughter

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Paige Nichols

Third place: Jacob Kast

Members herd (3 animals owned by exhibitor)

First place: Paige Nichols

Second place: Matthew Nichols

Produce of dam (2 does from same dam)

First place: Paige Nichols

Second place: Matthew Nichols

Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)

First place: Kiara Nichols

Second place: Paige Nichols

Third place: Jacob Kast

oberhasli

Sr. kid born Jan 1Feb. 28

First place: Tiffanie Spencer

Yearling, dry doe born Jan. 1 dec. 31 of previous year

First place: Tiffanie Spencer

Junior champion by breed

First place: Tiffanie Spencer

Reserve junior champion by breed

First place: Tiffanie Spencer

saanen

Milker 2 years old and under 3 years

First place: Taylor Walker

Second place: Andrew Naranjo

Dry Doe

First place: Jacob Kast

Best udder

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Senior champion (by breed)

First place: Taylor Walker

Reserve senior champion

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Intermediate kid doe born March 1-31

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Andrew Naranjo

Yearling, dry doe born Jan. 1 dec. 31 of previous year

First place: Taylor Walker

Second place: Taylor Walker

Third place: Andrew Naranjo

Junior champion by breed

First place: Taylor Walker

Reserve junior champion by breed

First place: Taylor Walker

Dam and daughter

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Andrew Naranjo

Third place: Grayson Maynard

toggenburg

Milker 2 years old and under 3 years

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Madison Spencer

Third place: Ava Morrison

Milker 4 and under 5 years

First place: Daniella Lee

Aged milker 5 years and over

First place: Ava Morrison

Best udder

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Daniella Lee

Third place: Madison Spencer

Senior champion (by breed)

First place: Ava Morrison

Reserve senior champion

First place: Daniella Lee

Best Senior Doe of show

First place: Jacob Kast

Best Udder

First place: Ava Morrison

Best junior doe of show

First place: Taylor Walker

Best dairy doe of show

First place: Jacob Kast

Dam and daughter

First place: Ava Morrison

Members herd (3 animals owned by exhibitor)

First place: Ava Morrison

Best bred and owned (to be shown in age class)

First place: Ava Morrison

Second place: Ava Morrison

Pet goat other

Boer Goats

Intermediate doe kid born after April 1

First place: Wyatt Benn

Second place: Bailey Cummings

Senior doe kid born Jan. 1 to March 31

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Madison Spencer

Unfreshened yearling born Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 or previous year

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Madison Spencer

Third place: Peter Leary

Junior champion

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Reserve junior champion

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Freshened doe, 2 years old and under

First place: Wyatt Benn

Second place: Sophia Nichols

Senior champion

First place: Wyatt Benn

Reserve senior champion

First place: Sophia Nichols

Grand Champion

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Reserve grand champion

First place: Wyatt Benn

Best bred and owned animal

First place: Andrew Naranjo

Second place: Andrew Naranjo

Third place: Wyatt Benn

Pygmy goat

Jr. doe kid

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Vance Otto

Third place: Abbey Angst

Senior doe kid

First place: Natalie Nolph

Second place: Natalie Nolph

Unfreshened junior yearling

First place: Lucas Kuran

Second place: Aubry Rosser

Junior champion

First place: Lucas Kuran

Reserve champion

First place: Vance Otto

2 year olds

First place: Natalie Nolph

Second place: Taylor Throne

3-5 years old

First place: Abbey Angst

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Third place Lucas Kuran

5 years and older

First place: Sara Hendzel

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Senior Champion

First place: Sara Hendzel

Reserve senior champion

First place: Lucas Kuran

Grand champion

First place: Sara Hendzel

Reserve grand champion

First place: Lucas Kuran

Dam and daughter

First place: Aubrey Rosser

Second place: Vance Otto

Third place: Natalie Nolph

Exhibitor’s herd

First place: Lucas Kuran

Second place: Abbey Angst

Third place: Vance Otto

Best bred

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Charles Nolph

Third place: Vance Otto

Wether under 1 years old

First place: Taylor Throne

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Third place: Charles Nolph

Wether 1 and 2 years old

First place: Vance Otto

Second place: Abbey Angst

Third place: Easton Rosser

Wether 3 years old and over

First place: Charles Nolph

Second place: Aubrey Rosser

Third place: Easton Rosser

Grand champion wether

First place: Vance Otto

Reserve grand champion wether

First place: Abbey Angst

