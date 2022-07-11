Looking for a low-maintenance, long blooming perennial? Consider cranesbill, or hardy geranium.
These diverse plants come in a range of sizes and growth habits — from petite low-growers perfect for garden’s edge or rock gardens, to tall, billowy plants suitable for the middle of the garden. Most start flowering in late spring or early summer, and many continue or repeat blooming through the season.
Blossom colors include shades of pink from vibrant magenta to soft pastels, white, purple and blue, some with dark eyes, contrasting veins or stamens. Foliage has a pleasant spicy fragrance, good fall color and is generally not browsed by deer or rabbits.
The smallest types are early bloomers. Plants form dense mats, with many rhizomes laying over the soil surface. Each leaf and flower stem rises on unbranched stems, so plants never get too tall or fall open. Many are shorter than the typical lawn, so make the best display along paved paths or walkways, or at the top of rock walls. They are also great for railroad or fairy gardens.
Examples include Dalmatian cranesbill, which grows just four to six inches tall and sports baby-pink flowers in early summer. The gray-green foliage of Geranium cinereum sets off a summer-long display of flowers in lavender to purple hues and grows four to eight inches tall.
Mid-sized types fall into one of two growth habits.
Bloody cranesbill, Geranium sanguineum, is the most common of those with a mounded form. Stems are branched and form low, shrubby plants eight to eighteen inches tall, depending on the variety. The species has strong magenta flowers just over an inch in diameter, which do not overwhelm the garden’s color scheme because they are well-spaced over dark green foliage. Plants bloom profusely in late spring and early summer but continue to flower through the summer. Varieties offer an expanded color palette.
A similar group is a bit shorter and a workhorse for the lightly shaded garden, forming a robust weed-free ground cover without being aggressive or difficult to contain. Biokovo is the best known of the cantabrigiense hybrids, a six to ten-inch variety which took the perennial plant of the year award in 2015. But there are several good selections available in different flower colors and heights.
Mourning Widow, Geranium phaeum, has near-black flowers and an unusual ability to grow and bloom for a long season in some rather heavy shade. It doesn’t fall open, but in my gardens, it seeds abundantly. I must pull plants periodically to keep it in bounds, but not many perennials are as eager to settle into deep, dry shade under silver maples. Samobor has dark spots on the foliage and most readily available.
Larger forms tend to produce larger leaves, each on an unbranched stem direct from the crown. Flowers are on separate branched stems with smaller leaves. Older varieties such as Johnson’s Blue and Wargrave Pink tend to gap open after their initial bloom, and benefit from shearing to produce a new mound of foliage and flower stems.
Newer introductions are more robust, continually renewing themselves with fresh foliage and flowers without the gardener’s help. They stand well on their own, but I feel they are at their best when positioned to weave up and through more substantial plants. My current favorites include Rozanne, another perennial plant of the year with vibrant blue flowers and lime green foliage to 20 inches tall. Dragon Heart has large, dark-eyed purple blooms on 24-inch plants. The largest is Armenian cranesbill, geranium psilostemon. It’s not new, but holds its own with them. Plants form billowy mounds 24 to 48 inches tall and an abundance of magenta flowers. Several shorter-growing selections are available.
This diverse group of plants is sure to offer something for your garden.
