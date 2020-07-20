Sprucing up your garden with yarrow

Yarrow is hitting its stride in the gardens now, and has long been among my favorite perennials.
Plants are drought tolerant and resistant to deer and rabbits. Their blooms make excellent long-lasting cut flowers and dry well for crafts or arrangements. They also attract butterflies to the garden.
Full sun and poor, dry soils produce the sturdiest plants. A bit of shade, strong winds, or rich, moist soils can cause the plants to lean or open up, potentially requiring a few stakes to keep them upright.
If you haven’t tried yarrow yet, the yellow-flowered species and their hybrids are a great place to start. These plants are hardy and long-lived. Coronation
Gold, Gold Plate and Parker’s Gold are among the classics, with broad, flat clusters of rich yellow flowers and fragrant, silvery-green, ferny foliage. Plant form is stiffly upright, which poses an interesting contrast to the horizontal flower form—all the more striking as the 36-to 40-inch height of the plants brings the detail closer to eye level.
Hybrids such as Moonshine and Anthea are shorter at 24 inches, and stems branch more. This creates a slightly less vertical profile, but helps the plants to support themselves in a wider range of growing conditions. The branching also extends the bloom season from the typical three weeks in early summer to four to six weeks. Foliage on these selections is more intensely silver—a nice ornamental effect even when the plants are not in flower.
If you have a rock garden or need a low-growing form for garden’s edge or to tuck into a rock wall, consider wooly yarrow, Achillea tomentosa. Low mats of very silver fuzzy leaves are graced from June to August with the classic golden yellow flower clusters atop eight to twelve inch stalks. Good soil drainage is essential for this one, so avoid locations that stay wet in the spring.
You may broaden the color palate by choosing one of the many varieties of common or fernleaf yarrow, Achillea millefolium. White is their natural flower color, but hybrids expand the range to deep rose, red, violet, pastel hues of pink and lavender, and even shades of coppery orange. Flowers tend to open to a rich color and gracefully age to pastel tones, creating a shifting, multicolor display. As the common name implies, foliage is extremely fine-cut, deep green and sometimes with a hint of silver.
Blooms form the same broad, flat cluster as the yellow yarrows, though the overall profile is more relaxed. Plants reach about 36 inches tall, and may sprawl over, especially in rich soils. The positive tradeoff is a more colorful display, as stalks lean out and flowers face toward us, instead of skyward.
Common yarrow blooms heavily in early summer and will continue to produce more flowers throughout the season until frost. Trimming the spent flowers will encourage more bloom and prevent unwanted seeding.
You may also shear the plants hard to control their height and produce bushy plants that don’t flop. This can be done before flowers form to delay the initial bloom, or after to tidy up and encourage a second, strong flush of color.
Recent breeding efforts have produced plants that are shorter, have an improved habit less likely to need support, and provide a more consistent, summer long display of flowers. Look for these series, each with a nice assortment of colors, Seduction, Song Siren, New Vintage, Sassy Summer and Milly Rock.
These improved hybrids provide excellent garden performance and will spare you some maintenance chores.
