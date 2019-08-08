Saddleseat equitation (8-21)
First place: Mallory Lawrence
Second place: Malary Thorsby
Third place: Kennedy Peplinski
Saddleseat pleasure (8-21)
First place: Mallory Lawrence
Second place: Malary Thorsby
Third place: Jessica Belen
Walk-trot English equitation (17-21)
First place: Juliana Wolf
Second place: Morgan Gentner
Third place: Raven Shire
Walk-trot English equitation (14-16)
First place: Neveah Wyper
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
Third place: Megan Litomisky
Walk-trot English equitation (12-13)
First place: Olivia Phillips
Second place: Reagan Gentner
Walk-trot English equitation (8-11)
First place: Gabrielle Summer
Second place: Ashtyn Lantz
Third place: Madison Brown
Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (17-21)
First place: Juliana Wolf
Second place: Morgan Gentner
Third place: Raven Shire
Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (14-16)
First place: Dianne Wyper
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
Third place: Megan Litomisky
Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (12-13)
First place: Olivia Phillips
Second place: Reagan Gentner
Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (8-11)
First place: Grace Spiess
Second place: Lauren Gentner
Third place: Gabrielle Summer
Hunt Seat (17-21) Equiutation
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Avianna Jackson
Third place: Sydney Cairns
Hunt Seat (14-16) Equitation
First place: Kendall Shettler
Second place: Mallory Lawrence
Third place: Amara Jackson
Hunt seat (12-13) Equitation
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Samantha Snider
Third place: Ian Klein
Hunt seat (8-11) Equitation
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Izabell Konesny
Third place: Hannah Hart
Hunt seat (8-21) Equitation Novice
First place: Jorie Barrett
Second place: Madison Bradley
Third place: Angel Litomisky
Hunt Seat (17-21) Equitation Pleasure
First place: Hannah Miller
Second place: Malary Thorsby
Third place: Alonna Malatinsky
Hunt Seat (14-16) Equitation Pleasure
First place: Mallory Lawrence
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Amara Jackson
Hunt Seat (12-13) Equitation Pleasure
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Jaxon Smith
Third place: Samantha Snider
Hunt Seat (8-11) Equitation Pleasure
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Sierra Smith
Third place: Izabell Konesny
English Equitation Novice (8-21)
First place: Jorie Barrett
Second place: Madison Bradley
Third place: Angel Litomisky
English discipline rail (17-21)
First place: Sydney Cairns
Second place: Jessica Belen
Third place: Alonna Malatinsky
English discipline rail (14-16)
First place: Brynley Hay
Second place: Amara Jackson
Third place: Maddie Daenzer
English discipline rail (12-13)
First place: Jaxon Smith
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Samantha Snider
English discipline rail (8-11)
First place: Izabell Konesny
Second place: Sierra Harvey
Third place: Sierra Smith
Versatility class (17-21)
First place: Alonna Malatinsky
Second place: Malary Thorsby
Third place: Jessica Belen
Versatility class (14-16)
First place: Kendal Shettler
Second place: Amara Jackson
Third place: Cara Henderson
Versatility class (12-13)
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Ian Klein
Third place: Jaxon Smith
Versatility class (8-11)
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Izabell Konesny
Third place: Sierra Smith
Hunter Hack (9-21)
First place: Malary Thornsby
Second place: Maddie Daenzer
Third place: Faith Taylor
Mini horse in hand jumping (8-21)
First place: Baylie Villani
Second place: Symantha Clark
Third place: Kylie Wachowicz
English equitation over fences (8-21)
First place: Autumn Merrihew
Second place: Faith Taylor
Third place: Maddie Daenzer
Hunter over fences (8-21)
First place: Autumn Merrihew
Second place: Faith Taylor
Third place: Maddie Daenzer
English bareback equitation (17-21)
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Casey Hulbert
Third place: Madison Chmiko
English bareback equitation (14-16)
First place: Cara Henderson
Second place: Kennedy Peplinski
Third place: Kendall Shettler
English bareback equitation (12-13)
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Jaxon Smith
Third place: Ian Klein
English bareback equitation (8-11)
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Izabell Konesny
Third place: Autumn Gentner
Grand champion English Horse Senior: Jessica Belen
Reserve champion English Horse Senior: Avianna Jackson
Grand champion English Horse Junior: Sierra Harvey
Reserve champion English Horse Junior: Sierra Smith
Intermediate Grand Champion: Brynley Hay
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kennedy Peplinsky
