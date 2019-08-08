Saddleseat equitation (8-21)

First place: Mallory Lawrence

Second place: Malary Thorsby

Third place: Kennedy Peplinski

Saddleseat pleasure (8-21)

First place: Mallory Lawrence

Second place: Malary Thorsby

Third place: Jessica Belen

Walk-trot English equitation (17-21)

First place: Juliana Wolf

Second place: Morgan Gentner

Third place: Raven Shire

Walk-trot English equitation (14-16)

First place: Neveah Wyper

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

Third place: Megan Litomisky

Walk-trot English equitation (12-13)

First place: Olivia Phillips

Second place: Reagan Gentner

Walk-trot English equitation (8-11)

First place: Gabrielle Summer

Second place: Ashtyn Lantz

Third place: Madison Brown

Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (17-21)

First place: Juliana Wolf

Second place: Morgan Gentner

Third place: Raven Shire

Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (14-16)

First place: Dianne Wyper

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

Third place: Megan Litomisky

Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (12-13)

First place: Olivia Phillips

Second place: Reagan Gentner

Walk Trot English Equitation Pleasure (8-11)

First place: Grace Spiess

Second place: Lauren Gentner

Third place: Gabrielle Summer

Hunt Seat (17-21) Equiutation

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Avianna Jackson

Third place: Sydney Cairns

Hunt Seat (14-16) Equitation

First place: Kendall Shettler

Second place: Mallory Lawrence

Third place: Amara Jackson

Hunt seat (12-13) Equitation

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Samantha Snider

Third place: Ian Klein

Hunt seat (8-11) Equitation

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Izabell Konesny

Third place: Hannah Hart

Hunt seat (8-21) Equitation Novice

First place: Jorie Barrett

Second place: Madison Bradley

Third place: Angel Litomisky

Hunt Seat (17-21) Equitation Pleasure

First place: Hannah Miller

Second place: Malary Thorsby

Third place: Alonna Malatinsky

Hunt Seat (14-16) Equitation Pleasure

First place: Mallory Lawrence

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Amara Jackson

Hunt Seat (12-13) Equitation Pleasure

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Jaxon Smith

Third place: Samantha Snider

Hunt Seat (8-11) Equitation Pleasure

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Sierra Smith

Third place: Izabell Konesny

English Equitation Novice (8-21)

First place: Jorie Barrett

Second place: Madison Bradley

Third place: Angel Litomisky

English discipline rail (17-21)

First place: Sydney Cairns

Second place: Jessica Belen

Third place: Alonna Malatinsky

English discipline rail (14-16)

First place: Brynley Hay

Second place: Amara Jackson

Third place: Maddie Daenzer

English discipline rail (12-13)

First place: Jaxon Smith

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Samantha Snider

English discipline rail (8-11)

First place: Izabell Konesny

Second place: Sierra Harvey

Third place: Sierra Smith

Versatility class (17-21)

First place: Alonna Malatinsky

Second place: Malary Thorsby

Third place: Jessica Belen

Versatility class (14-16)

First place: Kendal Shettler

Second place: Amara Jackson

Third place: Cara Henderson

Versatility class (12-13)

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Ian Klein

Third place: Jaxon Smith

Versatility class (8-11)

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Izabell Konesny

Third place: Sierra Smith

Hunter Hack (9-21)

First place: Malary Thornsby

Second place: Maddie Daenzer

Third place: Faith Taylor

Mini horse in hand jumping (8-21)

First place: Baylie Villani

Second place: Symantha Clark

Third place: Kylie Wachowicz

English equitation over fences (8-21)

First place: Autumn Merrihew

Second place: Faith Taylor

Third place: Maddie Daenzer

Hunter over fences (8-21)

First place: Autumn Merrihew

Second place: Faith Taylor

Third place: Maddie Daenzer

English bareback equitation (17-21)

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Casey Hulbert

Third place: Madison Chmiko

English bareback equitation (14-16)

First place: Cara Henderson

Second place: Kennedy Peplinski

Third place: Kendall Shettler

English bareback equitation (12-13)

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Jaxon Smith

Third place: Ian Klein

English bareback equitation (8-11)

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Izabell Konesny

Third place: Autumn Gentner

Grand champion English Horse Senior: Jessica Belen

Reserve champion English Horse Senior: Avianna Jackson

Grand champion English Horse Junior: Sierra Harvey

Reserve champion English Horse Junior: Sierra Smith

Intermediate Grand Champion: Brynley Hay

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Kennedy Peplinsky

