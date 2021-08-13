Dressage walk-trot (17-21)

First place: Raven Shire

Dressage walk-trot (12-13)

First place: Gracie Meyer

Second place: Gabrielle Sumner

Third place: Evelyn Harrand

Dressage walk-trot (8-11)

First place: Miley Spiess

Dressage introductory walk-trot (14-16)

First place: Olivia Phillips

Dressage introductory walk-trot (12-13)

First place: Lauren Gentner

Dressage introductory walk-trot (8-11)

First place: Autumn Gentner

Second place: Koen Gentner

Dressage introductory walk-trot novice (8-21)

First place: Bethany Jablonski

Second place: Reagan Gentner

Dressage training level (17-21)

First place: Cara Henderson

Second place: Sydney Cairns

Third place: Autumn Merrihew

Dressage training level (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Samantha Snider

Third place: Madison Bradley

Dressage training level (12-13)

First place: William Shubitowski

Second place: Tayloe Spielman

Third place: Grace Spiess

Dressage training level (8-11)

First place: Kayla Hook

Dressage first level (17-21)

First place: Avianna Jackson

Second place: Malary Thorsby

Dressage first level (14-16)

First place: Jaxon Smith

Western dressage (17-21)

First place: Alonna Malatinsky

Second place: Ashley Abrams

Third place: Bailey Spaleny

Western dressage (14-16)

First place: Adele Jones

Second place: Abigail Kalmar

Western dressage (12-13)

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Hannah Hart

Western/English riding flying lead (8-21)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Kennedy Peplinski

Third place: Brynley Hay

Ranch riding (17-21)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Ashley Abrams

Ranch riding (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Jaxon smith

Western reining (17-21)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Avianna Jackson

Western reining (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Baylie Villani

Third place: Abigail Kalmar

Western reining (12-13)

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Hannah Hart

Third place: William Shubitowski

Western reining (8-11)

First place: Kayla Hook

Trail walk trot 17-21

First place: Jorie Barrett

Second place: Raven Shire

Trail walk trot 14-16

First place: Olivia Phillips

Trail walk trot 12-13

First place: Gabrielle Sumner

Second place: Ashtyn Lantz

Third place: Gracie Meyer

Trail walk trot 8-11

First place: Autumn Gentner

Second place: Miley Spiess

Third place: Koen Gentner

Trail 17-21

First place: Avianna Jackson

Second place: Brynley Hay

Third place: Alonna Malatinsky

Trail 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Baylie Villani

Third place: Adele Jones

Trail 12-13

First place: Barett Yoho

Second place: Sierra Smith

Third place: Hannah Hart

Trail 8-11

First place: Kayla Hook

Trail novice 8-21

First place: Reagan Gentner

Second place: Bethany Jablonski

Third place: Megan Litomisky

Mini horse in hand (8-21)

First place: Casey Hulbert

Second place: Koen Lantz

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.