Dressage walk-trot (17-21)
First place: Raven Shire
Dressage walk-trot (12-13)
First place: Gracie Meyer
Second place: Gabrielle Sumner
Third place: Evelyn Harrand
Dressage walk-trot (8-11)
First place: Miley Spiess
Dressage introductory walk-trot (14-16)
First place: Olivia Phillips
Dressage introductory walk-trot (12-13)
First place: Lauren Gentner
Dressage introductory walk-trot (8-11)
First place: Autumn Gentner
Second place: Koen Gentner
Dressage introductory walk-trot novice (8-21)
First place: Bethany Jablonski
Second place: Reagan Gentner
Dressage training level (17-21)
First place: Cara Henderson
Second place: Sydney Cairns
Third place: Autumn Merrihew
Dressage training level (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Samantha Snider
Third place: Madison Bradley
Dressage training level (12-13)
First place: William Shubitowski
Second place: Tayloe Spielman
Third place: Grace Spiess
Dressage training level (8-11)
First place: Kayla Hook
Dressage first level (17-21)
First place: Avianna Jackson
Second place: Malary Thorsby
Dressage first level (14-16)
First place: Jaxon Smith
Western dressage (17-21)
First place: Alonna Malatinsky
Second place: Ashley Abrams
Third place: Bailey Spaleny
Western dressage (14-16)
First place: Adele Jones
Second place: Abigail Kalmar
Western dressage (12-13)
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Hannah Hart
Western/English riding flying lead (8-21)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Kennedy Peplinski
Third place: Brynley Hay
Ranch riding (17-21)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Ashley Abrams
Ranch riding (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Jaxon smith
Western reining (17-21)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Avianna Jackson
Western reining (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Baylie Villani
Third place: Abigail Kalmar
Western reining (12-13)
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Hannah Hart
Third place: William Shubitowski
Western reining (8-11)
First place: Kayla Hook
Trail walk trot 17-21
First place: Jorie Barrett
Second place: Raven Shire
Trail walk trot 14-16
First place: Olivia Phillips
Trail walk trot 12-13
First place: Gabrielle Sumner
Second place: Ashtyn Lantz
Third place: Gracie Meyer
Trail walk trot 8-11
First place: Autumn Gentner
Second place: Miley Spiess
Third place: Koen Gentner
Trail 17-21
First place: Avianna Jackson
Second place: Brynley Hay
Third place: Alonna Malatinsky
Trail 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Baylie Villani
Third place: Adele Jones
Trail 12-13
First place: Barett Yoho
Second place: Sierra Smith
Third place: Hannah Hart
Trail 8-11
First place: Kayla Hook
Trail novice 8-21
First place: Reagan Gentner
Second place: Bethany Jablonski
Third place: Megan Litomisky
Mini horse in hand (8-21)
First place: Casey Hulbert
Second place: Koen Lantz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.