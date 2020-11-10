We’ve been blessed with some mild fall days. Take advantage of the pleasant weather to wrap up garden chores before the snow flies.
Containers need to be put away or covered. Gather them up and take to a dry spot out of the elements. If you don’t have space to spare in the garage, barn or shed, tuck them into an out-of-the-way corner and cover with plastic. This will protect them from damage caused by winter’s cycles of freeze and thaw, and prevent cracking and spalling. You may dump the soil so the pots can be stacked and nested to take up less space. Soil can be saved for next year, or composted if it’s turned to mush.
Set aside a few of the pots for winter decorating. These should be emptied or put in a warmer spot so that the soil doesn’t freeze. If you keep them empty, don’t forget to collect a few fist-sized stones to anchor the decorated pots—they can be rather top-heavy when filled with evergreen boughs.
Disconnect garden hoses from spigots, drain, and wind up for storage in a dry place. I’ve missed this task a time or two in the past, and had to replace split hoses and damaged fittings in the spring.
Winterize any water features in the garden. Fountains and birdbaths should be drained and covered or turned upside down to prevent ice from cracking hoses or basins. If you want to keep a source of open water for the winter birds, consider a birdbath heater. In my garden I keep the birds happy by running the pump in my small 100-gallon garden pond. I disconnect the waterfall and put a short vertical pipe on the pump to send up a gentle bubble. This keeps the water aerated for my goldfish and prevents it from freezing solid. Birds visit regularly and are a joy to watch.
Hummingbirds have flown south, and it’s time to take down any feeders. Clean with soap and water and disinfect with a rinse of diluted bleach solution or hydrogen peroxide before storing.
Garden carts and wheelbarrows should be brought into a shed or garage, or leaned against a wall or fence to keep water from accumulating and causing damage with the freeze and thaw. Tools should be wiped clean and put away. Sharpen the cutting edge of hoes, shovels and pruners, and wipe with oil to prevent rust.
Take advantage of a rainy fall day to clean and organize the garden shed.
Now that the top growth of cannas and dahlia bulbs has been killed by the frost, it’s time to dig them up and store for the winter. Cut off the tops, remove most of the soil from the roots and set them in a ventilated (not airtight) container like a plastic laundry basket, lined with damp newspapers. Cover with another layer of paper and label the baskets with the variety. Place the container in a cool, dark, frost-free location such as a crawl space, unheated basement or cellar. If space permits, potted plants can be stored in container, soil and all.
Perennials, trees or shrubs that haven’t yet made it into the ground should be planted to ensure their survival. Spring-flowering bulbs also need to be put in the ground. We still have plenty of time before the ground freezes, and plants will continue root growth until it does. It’s a good idea to use a stake or tag to mark any perennials so that you don’t forget where you’ve planted them.
With things put away, we’re free to enjoy the season ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.