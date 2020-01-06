New Year’s resolutions often include plans to make more healthy choices in our lives. Does your list include adding a few houseplants to your home?
Houseplants have been shown to improve air quality in indoor spaces, adding oxygen and humidity as well as filtering out pollutants. NASA performed studies in hopes of finding natural ways to clean and oxygenate air in the enclosed, artificial environment of a spacecraft, and the resulting knowledge transfers well to our closed-up winter homes.
Plants that perform well indoors are very efficient at using available resources to support their growth, whether in their native habitat or a living room. When plants release oxygen and water vapor through their normal respiration, it creates a void that is filled with air from the space around them. The air is filtered through the plant’s roots and metabolized before being released again, clean, through the foliage.
Synthetic materials used in common household items such as foam insulation, particle board, paints, adhesives, plastic bags, inks and cleaning supplies are known to release chemicals including formaldehyde, benzene and trichloroethylene into the air. Houseplants remove these and other harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, tobacco smoke and airborne molds and bacteria.
Fortunately, many kinds of houseplants have demonstrated efficiency in cleansing the air, and options can be found for just about any light level. The more light a plant has, the higher its metabolism, and therefore, the more effective it will be. So, grow plants in your brightest location to gain the greatest benefit.
For bright, indirect light, palms are a good choice. These plants look good at any size, whether in a small three inch pot on the table top or in a large three gallon container as a floor plant in front of a sliding glass door. They appreciate high humidity, and if grown in a pebble tray will do an even better job of filtering and humidifying the air in the home.
English ivy (Hedera helix) offers a wide assortment of foliage shapes, colors and patterns on trailing or climbing plants, perfect for a hanging basket or an accent in a mixed planter. Asparagus fern is another great choice, with fine, feathery foliage on arching stems. Both are vigorous growers well-suited to bright indirect light.
Bright light also supports the flowering plants Gerber daisies and chrysanthemums, which bring color as well as clean air. These plants tend to be short term additions to the home décor, but since they are also very effective air scrubbers, they definitely earn their keep.
For medium light, the ornamental figs are good choices. Weeping fig (Ficus benjamina) is a graceful, open tree, attractive as a small potted plant or larger floor specimen. Rubber tree (Ficus elastica) has broad, bold leaves and also adapt to lower light locations.
Spider plant (Chlorophytum) is both durable and attractive, and grows well in medium to bright light.
Plants that will grow in high, medium or low light include all forms of Dracaena, Chinese evergreen (Aglaeonema), mother-in-law’s tongue (Sansevieria) and the vigorous, vining golden pothos (Epipremnum).
Want flowers in low light? Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) is a reliable performer with large, white flowers, and is available in small or large growing varieties suitable for tabletop or floor.
To get the best benefits from your hard working houseplants, grow one to three plants in each room where you spend the most time. The general recommendation is one plant per 100 square feet of floor space, or 10-by-10-foot area.
Let houseplants help usher in a healthy, happy new year.
