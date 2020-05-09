OWOSSO — To celebrate Mother’s Day, United Way of Genesee County serving Shiawassee County, in partnership with Shiawassee Family YMCA, Dan McMaster and The Greater Lansing Food Bank, have worked together to support Shiawassee families in receiving seeds for victory gardens.
Families may pick up seeds from the Shiawassee Family YMCA. Call Emily with the United Way at (561) 818-0234 to schedule a pickup time.
Seeds will be free to those who call. To make a donation, make a check out to United Way of Genesee County and, on the memo line, list Shiawassee COVID-19 Fund to designate the funds.
No administrative fees will be collected from these designated donations.
Container garden seeds will also be available. Specify if you would like a full garden or container garden when calling to reserve seeds.
