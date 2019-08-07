Western Dressage walk-trot (17-21)
First place: Raven Shire
Western Dressage walk-trot (8-11)
First place: Grace Spiess
Second place: Kayla Hook
Third place: Miley Spiess
Western Dressage (novice 8-21)
First place: Jorie Barrett
Dressage introductory
walk-trot (17-21)
First place: Morgan Gentner
Second place: Juliana Wolf
Dressage introductory
walk-trot (14-16)
First place: Megan Litomisky
Dressage introductory
walk-trot (12-13)
First place: Olivia Phillips
Second place: Reagan Gentner
Dressage introductory walk-trot (8-11)
First place: Lauren Gentner
Second place: Gracelyn Janes
Third place: Tayloe Spielman
Dressage introductory
walk-trot novice (8-21)
First place: Madison Bradley
Dressage training level (17-21)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Autumn Merrihew
Third place: Sierra Pugh
Dressage training level (14-16)
First place: Haylee-Ann Koc
Second place: Maddie Daenzer
Third place: Cara Henderson
Dressage training level (8-11)
First place: Izabell Konesny
Second place: Sierra Smith
Third place: Sierra Harvey
Dressage first level (17-21)
First place: Jessica Belen
Second place: Sydney Cairns
Third place: Emma Edington
Dressage first level (14-16)
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Western dressage (17-21)
First place: Ashley Abrams
Second place: Alonna Malatinsky
Third place: Vanessa Bowers
Western dressage (14-16)
First place: Maya Edwards
Second place: Abigail Kalmar
Western dressage (12-13)
First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Samantha Smith
Ranch riding (17-21)
First place: Avianna Jackson
Second place: Madison Chmiko
Third place: Casey Hulbert
Ranch riding (14-16)
First place: Maya Edwards
Second place: Kennedy Peplinski
Third place: Amara Jackson
Ranch riding (12-13)
First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second place: Jaxon Smith
Third place: Adele Jones
Ranch riding (8-11)
First place: Izabell Konesny
Second place: Autumn Gentner
Third place: Hannah Hart
Reining (8-21)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Sydney Cairns
Driving (all)
First place: Raven Shire
Second place: Tanner Pylman
Western reining (17-21)
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Sydney Cairns
Third place: Avianna Jackson
Western reining (14-16)
First place: Maya Edwards
Second place: Maddie Daenzer
Third place: Kennedy Peplinski
Western reining (12-13)
First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second place: Adele Jones
Western reining (8-11)
First place: Izabell Konesny
Western reining (9-11)
First place: Izabell Konesny
Trail- walk trot 17-21
First place: Juliana Wolf
Second place: Raven Shire
Third place: Morgan Gentner
Trail- walk trot 14-16
First place: Bethany Jablonski
Second place: Anna Krumm
Third place: Dianne Wyper
Trail- walk trot 12-13
First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Jaxon Smith
Trail- walk trot 8-11
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Hannah Hart
Third place: Autumn Gentner
Trail 17-21
First place: Madison Chmiko
Second place: Alonna Malatinsky
Third place: Meghan Moser
Trail 14-16
First place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second place: Maddie Daenzer
Third place: Kendall Shettler
Trail 12-13
First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second place: Adele Jones
Third place: Jaxon Smith
Trail 8-11
First place: Sierra Harvey
Second place: Hannah Hart
Third place: Autumn Gentner
Trail novice 8-21
First place: Jorie Barrett
Second place: Madison Bradley
Third place: Angel Litomisky
Mini horse in hand (8-21)
First place: Koen Lantz
Second place: Kylie Wachowicz
Third place: Symantha Clark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.