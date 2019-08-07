Western Dressage walk-trot (17-21)

First place: Raven Shire

Western Dressage walk-trot (8-11)

First place: Grace Spiess

Second place: Kayla Hook

Third place: Miley Spiess

Western Dressage (novice 8-21)

First place: Jorie Barrett

Dressage introductory

walk-trot (17-21)

First place: Morgan Gentner

Second place: Juliana Wolf

Dressage introductory

walk-trot (14-16)

First place: Megan Litomisky

Dressage introductory

walk-trot (12-13)

First place: Olivia Phillips

Second place: Reagan Gentner

Dressage introductory walk-trot (8-11)

First place: Lauren Gentner

Second place: Gracelyn Janes

Third place: Tayloe Spielman

Dressage introductory

walk-trot novice (8-21)

First place: Madison Bradley

Dressage training level (17-21)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Autumn Merrihew

Third place: Sierra Pugh

Dressage training level (14-16)

First place: Haylee-Ann Koc

Second place: Maddie Daenzer

Third place: Cara Henderson

Dressage training level (8-11)

First place: Izabell Konesny

Second place: Sierra Smith

Third place: Sierra Harvey

Dressage first level (17-21)

First place: Jessica Belen

Second place: Sydney Cairns

Third place: Emma Edington

Dressage first level (14-16)

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Western dressage (17-21)

First place: Ashley Abrams

Second place: Alonna Malatinsky

Third place: Vanessa Bowers

Western dressage (14-16)

First place: Maya Edwards

Second place: Abigail Kalmar

Western dressage (12-13)

First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Samantha Smith

Ranch riding (17-21)

First place: Avianna Jackson

Second place: Madison Chmiko

Third place: Casey Hulbert

Ranch riding (14-16)

First place: Maya Edwards

Second place: Kennedy Peplinski

Third place: Amara Jackson

Ranch riding (12-13)

First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second place: Jaxon Smith

Third place: Adele Jones

Ranch riding (8-11)

First place: Izabell Konesny

Second place: Autumn Gentner

Third place: Hannah Hart

Reining (8-21)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Sydney Cairns

Driving (all)

First place: Raven Shire

Second place: Tanner Pylman

Western reining (17-21)

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Sydney Cairns

Third place: Avianna Jackson

Western reining (14-16)

First place: Maya Edwards

Second place: Maddie Daenzer

Third place: Kennedy Peplinski

Western reining (12-13)

First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second place: Adele Jones

Western reining (8-11)

First place: Izabell Konesny

Western reining (9-11)

First place: Izabell Konesny

Trail- walk trot 17-21

First place: Juliana Wolf

Second place: Raven Shire

Third place: Morgan Gentner

Trail- walk trot 14-16

First place: Bethany Jablonski

Second place: Anna Krumm

Third place: Dianne Wyper

Trail- walk trot 12-13

First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Jaxon Smith

Trail- walk trot 8-11

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Hannah Hart

Third place: Autumn Gentner

Trail 17-21

First place: Madison Chmiko

Second place: Alonna Malatinsky

Third place: Meghan Moser

Trail 14-16

First place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second place: Maddie Daenzer

Third place: Kendall Shettler

Trail 12-13

First place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second place: Adele Jones

Third place: Jaxon Smith

Trail 8-11

First place: Sierra Harvey

Second place: Hannah Hart

Third place: Autumn Gentner

Trail novice 8-21

First place: Jorie Barrett

Second place: Madison Bradley

Third place: Angel Litomisky

Mini horse in hand (8-21)

First place: Koen Lantz

Second place: Kylie Wachowicz

Third place: Symantha Clark

