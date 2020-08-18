I’ve been enjoying an abundance of butterflies in my gardens this summer, especially the large, brightly colored species such as the Monarch and the Swallowtails. Butterflies are as pretty as flowers, and add color, motion, and life as they flutter through the landscape. Fortunately, it is easy to make your garden welcoming and safe for these lovely creatures.
Consider these important factors:
Choose an assortment of plants with nectar-rich flowers and plan for an ample supply through the growing season.
Understand the butterfly’s life cycle. They will need a larval host plant, to serve as the food for their offspring caterpillars.
Both butterflies and caterpillars are insects, so be cautious about using insecticides for pest control. Do your due diligence to understand when and what to spray to control damage without harming your invited guests.
You’ll get more flowers and nectar in a sunny spot, so start there if you can. Include a good assortment of plants with daisy-type flowers, which are designed by nature as beacon. The disk center of a daisy is actually a dense cluster of small flowers, each with a nectar well filled with the sweet liquid butterflies need. The surrounding petals serve direct the butterflies to the true flowers.
Daisies also happen to be some of the best long-blooming flowers for the garden, so it is easy to put together a season full of food that also provides a colorful display. Perennial types include the classic white Shasta daisy, black eyed Susan, blanket flower gaillardia and echinacea coneflowers. Annual daisies such as osteospermum and argyranthemum are just as effective, as are herbs with daisy flowers, such as feverfew and chamomile.
Fortunately for your garden design, butterflies appreciate more than daisies. Many of the tubular flowers so attractive to hummingbirds are also well-suited to the butterfly’s long, tubular, nectar-sipping tongue. Consider annual lantana and petunias, salvia (both annual and perennial types), perennials such as butterfly weed, phlox, Joe pye weed, pincushion flower, liatris and summer-flowering shrubs like Japanese or blue mist spirea and butterfly bush, just to name a few.
Many butterflies need a specific group of plants to serve as their larval host.
The brilliant orange Monarchs need the bitter latex sap of milkweeds to make the butterfly taste awful to birds, which helps ensure the survival of the species. They are equally happy with orange butterfly weed, pink swamp milkweed or the common milkweed wildflower with mauve-purple balls of blooms. Swallowtails use plants from the parsley family, so don’t be surprised to see their strikingly striped caterpillars on your fennel, dill and of course, parsley plants. Fortunately they are not voracious feeders.
Take photos of the butterflies that visit your garden and do some research to find out what types they are and the host they will need. Use the information to make sure you provide host plants, and also do not unintentionally spray the caterpillars!
Some butterflies use hosts that we cannot tolerate to have damaged, such as the cabbage white, which uses vegetables in the cabbage family, including broccoli, cabbage and kale. In situations like these, protect your veggies with a floating row cover, and let the caterpillars enjoy the wild mustard.
Other garden features are appreciated but less essential. Damp soil will attract butterflies to sip mineral-rich water. A sunny rock will give them a place to warm their wings in the cool of morning. Butterfly houses or hibernation boxes appear to be nice garden ornaments, but have not been proven to help or even be used.
With a little planning, a beautiful garden can also make your landscape a butterfly haven.
