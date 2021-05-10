Choosing the right bridal wreath for your garden

The graceful, cascading branches of my bridal wreath spirea are lined with buttons of tight green buds. A few more warm, sunny days and the shrub will burst into bloom, providing a fountain of milky white flowers.
This lovely, old-fashioned shrub is a classic element in many older neighborhoods or farmhouses. These are usually Spiraea prunifolia, a large plant typically 4 to 8 feet tall with a similar spread. They bloom before they leaf out, and benefit from a post-bloom pruning to keep them from looking wild and unkempt.
A more popular bridal wreath for today’s garden is Spiraea vanhouttei. Foliage unfolds earlier, creating a deep green backdrop for the white flowers. Plant size is similar, but have a more naturally tidy form, and need pruning only if desired to control height.
For a similar effect with a smaller, more compact plant, consider Spiraea nipponica. Snowmound reaches 3 to 5 feet. Halward’s Silver a mere 30 to 36 inches tall.
After this spring show, the Japanese spireas and hybrids continue the display. These are workhorses in the garden. Plants leaf out early, new foliage is often tinged bronze, copper or yellow, and some varieties hold the color into midsummer, or even through until fall. Showy flower clusters in shades of pink, rose and red bloom profusely in early summer, with lighter flowering continuing through the season.
Cold tolerant, they perform well even in USDA hardiness Zones 4 or 3, where temperatures can dip as low as 35 or 45 degrees below zero. The shrub’s dense mounds of slender twigs can be sheared back by half in the early spring without any reduction in the flower display. A trim will remove any damaged branches and promote a full form, and is an easy task to incorporate into spring cleanup.
There are dozens of varieties to choose from, including time tested favorites and exciting new introductions. To make the best selection for your garden, consider foliage color through the summer, size and color of flower clusters, and overall size of the shrub.
A light shearing after the heaviest bloom will tidy the plants and promote quicker rebloom. Enjoy the best color in full sun, but part sun (six or more hours) will do. Plants are not fussy about soil and deer tend to leave them alone.
Several good forms have intensely colored spring foliage which mellows to a more uniform chartreuse or lime green in the summer heat, and rekindles in fall. Goldflame, Magic Carpet, Goldmound and Limemound have their own subtle variations, and flowers in shades of pink. Size ranges from 18 to 36 inches.
I’m fond of the classic Little Princess, with clear, baby-pink flowers against blue-green foliage and a spread of 3 to 4 feet.
Anthony Waterer is a bit larger, both in stature at 3 to 4 and in flower size, with bloom clusters 4 to 6 inches in diameter. Foliage is bluish green, which nicely sets off the carmine pink blooms. Fall foliage is usually burgundy. Neon Flash is a slightly more refined version, 3 feet tall with deep green foliage and red flowers.
Shirobana, also called Genpei or Peppermint Stick is unique for its variegated flowers that may be pink, white or a mix — on the same plant and sometimes on the same flower cluster. Exceptional rebloom, and plants grow 2 to 3 feet tall.
Double Play series of spireas offers several varieties, all with large flowers that rebloom through summer, a range of colorful foliage hues, and a compact form under three feet tall.
These lovely, easy-care shrubs will earn their place in the garden.
