Showmanship
Senior
First place: Jessica Nash
Second place: Andrew Atherton
Third place: Paul Hendzel
Fourth place: Jonathan Sayles
Fifth place: Marc Hendzel
Sixth place: Courtney Butcher
Intermediate
First place: Ralph Schlusler III
Second place: Kelsie Atherton
Third place: Amber Szakal
Fourth place: Joslin Jacobs
Fifth place: Benjamin Crevier
Junior
First place: Luke Atherton
Second place: Julionna West
Third place: Bryce Ritter
Fourth place: Trevor Ritter
Fifth place: Makayla Jacobs
Sixth place: Angel Rice
Novice
First place: Abigail Lehman
Second place: Breeah Reed
Third place: Kamryn Atherton
Fourth place: Chloe Honke
Fifth place: Evan Ritter
Sixth place: Brice Honke
Breed champions
Guernsey
Fall heifer calf
First place: Grace Sayles
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Amber Szakal
Junior champion female: Amber Szakal
Grand champion female: Amber Szakal
Reserve champion female: Grace Sayles
Ayrshire
Winter heifer calf
First place: Grace Sayles
Winter yearling heifer
First place: Jonathan Sayles
Jr. 2-year-old
First place: Luke Atherton
3-year-old cow
First place: Grace Sayles
Aged cow
First place: Jonathan Sayles
Second place: Grace Sayles
Junior champion female: Grace Sayles
Senior champion female: Luke Atherton
Grand champion female: Luke Atherton
Reserve champion female: Grace Sayles
Brown Swiss
Fall heifer calf
First place: Bryce Ritter
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Kelsie Atherton
4-ear-old cow
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Junior champion female: Kelsie Atherton
Senior champion female: Kelsie Atherton
Grand champion female: Kelsie Atherton
Reserve champion female: Kelsie Atherton
Milking Shorthorn
Spring heifer calf
First place: Jessica Nash
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Jessica Nash
Second place: Benjamin Crevier
Sr. 2-year-old
First place: Benjamin Crevier
Junior champion female: Jessica Nash
Senior champion female: Benjamin Crevier
Grand champion female: Jessica Nash
Reserve champion female: Benjamin Crevier
Red and White
Fall heifer calf
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Third place: Evan Ritter
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Andrew Atherton
Aged cow
First place: Abigail Lehman
Junior champion female: Andrew Atherton
Senior champion female: Abigail Lehman
Grand champion female: Abigail Lehman
Reserve champion female: Andrew Atherton
Any Other Breed
Summer yearling heifer
First place: Abigail Lehman
Aged cow
First place: Abigail Lehman
Dam and daughter
First place: Abigail Lehman
Produce of dam
Junior champion female: Abigail Lehman
Senior champion female: Abigail Lehman
Grand champion female: Abigail Lehman
Reserve champion female: Abigail Lehman
Jersey
Spring heifer calf
First place: Breeah Reed
Winter heifer calf
First place: Makayla Jacobs
Fall heifer calf
First place: Kamryn Atherton
Second place: Isaac Beard
Third place: Landyn Parks
Summer yearling heifer
First place: Marissa Jacobs
Second place: Paul Hendzel
Winter yearling heifer
First place: Sky-Lynn Woolworth
Second place: Hannah Jacobs
Third place: Joseph Jacobs
Jr. 2-year-old
First place: Benjamin Crevier
Second place: Joslin Jacobs
Third place: Allie Beard
3-year-old cow
First place: Paul Hendzel
Second place: Timothy Hilts
Third place: Jeannine Bashant
4-year-old cow
First place: William Kovarik
Second place: Angel Rice
Aged cow
First place: Dillon Hilts
Second place: Courtney Butcher
Third place: Marc Hendzel
Dam and daughter
First place: Marc Hendzel
Second place: Benjamin Crevier
Third place: Angel Rice
Junior champion female: Breeah Reed
Senior champion female: Paul Hendzel
Grand champion female: Paul Hendzel
Reserve champion female: Breeah Reed
Holstein
Spring heifer calf
First place: Jacob Szakal
Second place: Ralph Schlusler III
Third place: Brice Honke
Winter heifer calf
First place: Julionna West
Second place: Kelsie Atherton
Third place: Evan Ritter
Fall heifer calf
First place: Amber Szakal
Second place: Samantha Whitehead
Third place: Bryce Ritter
Summer yearling heifer
First place: Luke Atherton
Spring yearling heifer
First place: Jacob Szakal
Second place: Emma Glass
Third place: Chloe Honke
Winter yearling heifer
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Jr. 2-year-old
First place: Amber Szakal
Sr. 2-year-old
First place: Trevor Ritter
Second place: Emma Glass
3-year-old cow
First place: Jessica Nash
4-year-old cow
First place: Andrew Atherton
Aged cow
First place: Ralph Schlusler III
Junior champion female: Julionna West
Senior champion female: Andrew Atherton
Grand champion female: Andrew Atherton
Reserve champion female: Amber Szakal
