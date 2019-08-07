Showmanship

Senior

First place: Jessica Nash

Second place: Andrew Atherton

Third place: Paul Hendzel

Fourth place: Jonathan Sayles

Fifth place: Marc Hendzel

Sixth place: Courtney Butcher

Intermediate

First place: Ralph Schlusler III

Second place: Kelsie Atherton

Third place: Amber Szakal

Fourth place: Joslin Jacobs

Fifth place: Benjamin Crevier

Junior

First place: Luke Atherton

Second place: Julionna West

Third place: Bryce Ritter

Fourth place: Trevor Ritter

Fifth place: Makayla Jacobs

Sixth place: Angel Rice

Novice

First place: Abigail Lehman

Second place: Breeah Reed

Third place: Kamryn Atherton

Fourth place: Chloe Honke

Fifth place: Evan Ritter

Sixth place: Brice Honke

Breed champions

Guernsey

Fall heifer calf

First place: Grace Sayles

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Amber Szakal

Junior champion female: Amber Szakal

Grand champion female: Amber Szakal

Reserve champion female: Grace Sayles

Ayrshire

Winter heifer calf

First place: Grace Sayles

Winter yearling heifer

First place: Jonathan Sayles

Jr. 2-year-old

First place: Luke Atherton

3-year-old cow

First place: Grace Sayles

Aged cow

First place: Jonathan Sayles

Second place: Grace Sayles

Junior champion female: Grace Sayles

Senior champion female: Luke Atherton

Grand champion female: Luke Atherton

Reserve champion female: Grace Sayles

Brown Swiss

Fall heifer calf

First place: Bryce Ritter

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Kelsie Atherton

4-ear-old cow

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Junior champion female: Kelsie Atherton

Senior champion female: Kelsie Atherton

Grand champion female: Kelsie Atherton

Reserve champion female: Kelsie Atherton

Milking Shorthorn

Spring heifer calf

First place: Jessica Nash

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Jessica Nash

Second place: Benjamin Crevier

Sr. 2-year-old

First place: Benjamin Crevier

Junior champion female: Jessica Nash

Senior champion female: Benjamin Crevier

Grand champion female: Jessica Nash

Reserve champion female: Benjamin Crevier

Red and White

Fall heifer calf

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Third place: Evan Ritter

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Andrew Atherton

Aged cow

First place: Abigail Lehman

Junior champion female: Andrew Atherton

Senior champion female: Abigail Lehman

Grand champion female: Abigail Lehman

Reserve champion female: Andrew Atherton

Any Other Breed

Summer yearling heifer

First place: Abigail Lehman

Aged cow

First place: Abigail Lehman

Dam and daughter

First place: Abigail Lehman

Produce of dam

Junior champion female: Abigail Lehman

Senior champion female: Abigail Lehman

Grand champion female: Abigail Lehman

Reserve champion female: Abigail Lehman

Jersey

Spring heifer calf

First place: Breeah Reed

Winter heifer calf

First place: Makayla Jacobs

Fall heifer calf

First place: Kamryn Atherton

Second place: Isaac Beard

Third place: Landyn Parks

Summer yearling heifer

First place: Marissa Jacobs

Second place: Paul Hendzel

Winter yearling heifer

First place: Sky-Lynn Woolworth

Second place: Hannah Jacobs

Third place: Joseph Jacobs

Jr. 2-year-old

First place: Benjamin Crevier

Second place: Joslin Jacobs

Third place: Allie Beard

3-year-old cow

First place: Paul Hendzel

Second place: Timothy Hilts

Third place: Jeannine Bashant

4-year-old cow

First place: William Kovarik

Second place: Angel Rice

Aged cow

First place: Dillon Hilts

Second place: Courtney Butcher

Third place: Marc Hendzel

Dam and daughter

First place: Marc Hendzel

Second place: Benjamin Crevier

Third place: Angel Rice

Junior champion female: Breeah Reed

Senior champion female: Paul Hendzel

Grand champion female: Paul Hendzel

Reserve champion female: Breeah Reed

Holstein

Spring heifer calf

First place: Jacob Szakal

Second place: Ralph Schlusler III

Third place: Brice Honke

Winter heifer calf

First place: Julionna West

Second place: Kelsie Atherton

Third place: Evan Ritter

Fall heifer calf

First place: Amber Szakal

Second place: Samantha Whitehead

Third place: Bryce Ritter

Summer yearling heifer

First place: Luke Atherton

Spring yearling heifer

First place: Jacob Szakal

Second place: Emma Glass

Third place: Chloe Honke

Winter yearling heifer

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Jr. 2-year-old

First place: Amber Szakal

Sr. 2-year-old

First place: Trevor Ritter

Second place: Emma Glass

3-year-old cow

First place: Jessica Nash

4-year-old cow

First place: Andrew Atherton

Aged cow

First place: Ralph Schlusler III

Junior champion female: Julionna West

Senior champion female: Andrew Atherton

Grand champion female: Andrew Atherton

Reserve champion female: Amber Szakal

