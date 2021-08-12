Novice

First place: Brice Honke

Second place: Julie Lindner

Third place: Vance Otto

Fourth place: Ellie Liebengood

Junior

First place: Evan Ritter

Second place: Emma Glass

Third place: Kane Cieslak

Fourth place: Anthony Lindner Jr.

Fifth place: Jared Angst

Intermediate

First place: Bryce Ritter

Second place: Alexis Birchmeier

Third place: Reece Arndt

Fourth place: Kennedy Birchmeier

Fifth place: Trevor Ritter

Senior

First place: Abigail Olger

Second place: Samantha Birchmeier

Third place: Charleigh Birchmeier

Fourth place: Abbey Angst

Fifth place: Zachary Pickler

