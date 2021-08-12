Novice
First place: Brice Honke
Second place: Julie Lindner
Third place: Vance Otto
Fourth place: Ellie Liebengood
Junior
First place: Evan Ritter
Second place: Emma Glass
Third place: Kane Cieslak
Fourth place: Anthony Lindner Jr.
Fifth place: Jared Angst
Intermediate
First place: Bryce Ritter
Second place: Alexis Birchmeier
Third place: Reece Arndt
Fourth place: Kennedy Birchmeier
Fifth place: Trevor Ritter
Senior
First place: Abigail Olger
Second place: Samantha Birchmeier
Third place: Charleigh Birchmeier
Fourth place: Abbey Angst
Fifth place: Zachary Pickler
