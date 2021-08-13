Open class dairy champions named at fair

Supreme Champion Female
Andrew Atherton
Breed: Holstein
Breed champions
Holstein
Spring heifer calf
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Second place: Frank Schlusler
Winter heifer calf
First place: Corbie Green
Second place: Corbie Green
Third place: Trevor Ritter
Fall heifer calf
First place: Anthny Lindner Jr.
Summer yearling
First place: Emma Glass
Spring Yearling
First place: Evan Ritter
Jr. 2-year-old
First place: Bryce Ritter
Second place: Ralph Schlusler
3-year-old
First place: Andrew Atherton
Second place: Samantha Whitehead
Third place: Julie Lindner
4-year-old
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Second place: Trevor Ritter
Third place: Rebecca Lehman
Best udder, cow in milk
First place: Andrew Atherton
Second place: Samantha Whitehead
Third place: Bryce Ritter
Dam and daughter
First place: Ralph Schlusler
Junior Champion Female: Anthony Lindner Jr.
Senior Champion Female: Andrew Atherton
Grand Champion Female: Andrew Atherton
Reserve Champion Female: Bryce Ritter
Ayrshire
4-year-old
First place: Luke Atherton
Best udder, cow in milk
First place: Luke Atherton
Senior Champion Female: Luke Atherton
Grand Champion Female: Luke Atherton
Brown Swiss
Spring heifer calf
First place: Bryce Ritter
Second place: Ainsley Braid
Winter heifer calf
First place: Cassidy Braid
Summer yearling
First place: Kelsie Atherton
3-year-old
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Best udder, cow in milk
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Junior Champion Female: Cassidy Braid
Senior Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton
Grand Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton
Reserve Champion Female: Cassidy Atherton
Milking Shorthorn
4-year-old
First place: Ben Crevier
Best udder, cow in milk
First place: Ben Crevier
Grand Champion Female: Ben Crevier
Reserve Champion Female: Ben Crevier
Red and White
Winter heifer calf
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Fall heifer calf
First place: Abigail Lehman
Fall Yearling
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Cow, aged
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Dam and daughter
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Junior Champion Female: Abigail Lehman
Senior Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman
Grand Champion Female: Abigail Lehman
Reserve Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman
Any Other Breed
3-year-old
First place: Abigail Lehman
Cow, aged
First place: Abigail Lehman
Best udder, cow in milk
First place: Abigail Lehman
Dam and daughter
First place: Abigail Lehman
Grand Champion Female: Abigail Lehman
Reserve Champion Female: Abigail Lehman
Jersey
Spring heifer calf
First place: Kamryn Atherton
Second place: Rebecca Lehman
Winter heifer calf
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Second place: Marissa Jacobs
Fall heifer calf
First place: Abigail Lehman
Summer yearling
First place: Hannah Jacobs
Second place: Ben Crevier
Winter Yearling
First place: Joslin Jacobs
Second place: Joseph Jacobs
Fall Yearling
First place: Joslin Jacobs
Jr. 2-year-old
First place: Angel Rice
Second place: Joslin Jacobs
Sr. 2-year-old
First place: Kamryn Atherton
3-year-old
First place: Breeah Reed
Second place: Calhoun Place
Third place: Allie Beard
4-year-old
First place: Ben Crevier
Second place: Paul Hendzel
Best udder, cow in milk
First place: Breeah Reed
Second place: Kamryn Atherton
Third place: Ben Crevier
Produce of dam, 2 animals
First place: Ben Crevier
Dam and daughter
First place: Angel Rice
Junior Champion Female: Joslin Jacobs
Senior Champion Female: Breeah Reed
Grand Champion Female: Breeah Reed
Reserve Champion Female: Maryn Atherton
