Open class dairy champions named at fair

The open class dairy cow supreme champion winner is Andrew Atherton with his holstein.

Supreme Champion Female

Andrew Atherton

Breed: Holstein

Breed champions

Holstein

Spring heifer calf

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Second place: Frank Schlusler

Winter heifer calf

First place: Corbie Green

Second place: Corbie Green

Third place: Trevor Ritter

Fall heifer calf

First place: Anthny Lindner Jr.

Summer yearling

First place: Emma Glass

Spring Yearling

First place: Evan Ritter

Jr. 2-year-old

First place: Bryce Ritter

Second place: Ralph Schlusler

3-year-old

First place: Andrew Atherton

Second place: Samantha Whitehead

Third place: Julie Lindner

4-year-old

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Second place: Trevor Ritter

Third place: Rebecca Lehman

Best udder, cow in milk

First place: Andrew Atherton

Second place: Samantha Whitehead

Third place: Bryce Ritter

Dam and daughter

First place: Ralph Schlusler

Junior Champion Female: Anthony Lindner Jr.

Senior Champion Female: Andrew Atherton

Grand Champion Female: Andrew Atherton

Reserve Champion Female: Bryce Ritter

Ayrshire

4-year-old

First place: Luke Atherton

Best udder, cow in milk

First place: Luke Atherton

Senior Champion Female: Luke Atherton

Grand Champion Female: Luke Atherton

Brown Swiss

Spring heifer calf

First place: Bryce Ritter

Second place: Ainsley Braid

Winter heifer calf

First place: Cassidy Braid

Summer yearling

First place: Kelsie Atherton

3-year-old

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Best udder, cow in milk

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Junior Champion Female: Cassidy Braid

Senior Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton

Grand Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton

Reserve Champion Female: Cassidy Atherton

Milking Shorthorn

4-year-old

First place: Ben Crevier

Best udder, cow in milk

First place: Ben Crevier

Grand Champion Female: Ben Crevier

Reserve Champion Female: Ben Crevier

Red and White

Winter heifer calf

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Fall heifer calf

First place: Abigail Lehman

Fall Yearling

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Cow, aged

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Dam and daughter

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Junior Champion Female: Abigail Lehman

Senior Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman

Grand Champion Female: Abigail Lehman

Reserve Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman

Any Other Breed

3-year-old

First place: Abigail Lehman

Cow, aged

First place: Abigail Lehman

Best udder, cow in milk

First place: Abigail Lehman

Dam and daughter

First place: Abigail Lehman

Grand Champion Female: Abigail Lehman

Reserve Champion Female: Abigail Lehman

Jersey

Spring heifer calf

First place: Kamryn Atherton

Second place: Rebecca Lehman

Winter heifer calf

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Second place: Marissa Jacobs

Fall heifer calf

First place: Abigail Lehman

Summer yearling

First place: Hannah Jacobs

Second place: Ben Crevier

Winter Yearling

First place: Joslin Jacobs

Second place: Joseph Jacobs

Fall Yearling

First place: Joslin Jacobs

Jr. 2-year-old

First place: Angel Rice

Second place: Joslin Jacobs

Sr. 2-year-old

First place: Kamryn Atherton

3-year-old

First place: Breeah Reed

Second place: Calhoun Place

Third place: Allie Beard

4-year-old

First place: Ben Crevier

Second place: Paul Hendzel

Best udder, cow in milk

First place: Breeah Reed

Second place: Kamryn Atherton

Third place: Ben Crevier

Produce of dam, 2 animals

First place: Ben Crevier

Dam and daughter

First place: Angel Rice

Junior Champion Female: Joslin Jacobs

Senior Champion Female: Breeah Reed

Grand Champion Female: Breeah Reed

Reserve Champion Female: Maryn Atherton

