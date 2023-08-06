COLUMN: August is tall appreciation month

August is the season to appreciate tall annuals.
Bold, blowsy or airy, these plants are comparatively slow to take the stage, at least by comparison to the more familiar standbys like petunias, marigolds and impatiens. But they bring a seasonal show that is worth waiting for. And you don’t need to have a lot of space, just a spot where height is an asset in the second half of the growing season.
Most gardeners shop for annuals in the spring, hitting garden centers and greenhouses when selection is at its best and plants are in full bloom. And as a result, most miss out on the tall annuals. Many retailers don’t bother with them, but if you plan ahead and seek them out, they can be found. Look for flats or small pots on the greenhouse bench that are green and weeks away from setting flower buds. In some cases you’ll get results just as quickly if you buy seed and sow directly in the garden.
Sunflowers are a classic example, but I’ll share a few of my other favorites.
Cleome, or spider flower, has a crown of airy flowers in clusters four to six inches across. Shades of pink, purple and white begin blooming when plants reach two or three feet. The flower stalks keep climbing over the course of the summer, ending the season atop slender, spiny stalks up to six feet tall. Hummingbirds and butterflies like the fragrant flowers, and plants are drought tolerant given a few weeks to establish after planting.
If you buy plants, choose those that are short and not yet in bud or bloom. And check tags carefully, as some of the newer hybrids are not tall. But once you have a successful crop of tall cleome, plants tend to reseed to ensure a repeat performance next year. Watch for the distinctive seedlings in spring and pull or relocate any that come up where you don’t want them.
Castor bean is worth growing for its bold, tropical foliage, resembling giant maple leaves. Zanzibar has huge green leaves up to three feet across, and plants soar to heights of eight to ten feet. Carmencita or Impala provide rich wine-red foliage topped with scarlet, spiny seed pods. Plants are a more demure four to five feet. One of the fastest growing annuals, castor bean is easily grown from seed or plants if you can find them. Although well known to be toxic, unless you have animals or children who have a habit of eating garden plants, the odds of a problem are negligible. Remove the spiny seed pods before they dry to prevent the beanlike seeds from maturing.
Cosmos bipinnatus has masses of airy foliage and large blooms in shades of pink, rose, ruby or white. Varieties sold in flats are usually compact bedding varieties that rarely grow taller than two feet, so look for the flats with no flowers to find the taller varieties that reach up to four feet tall, or buy seeds and sow in early spring. Plants perform best in poor, dry soil, and flowers attract butterflies.
Amaranth is a bold plant. The summer poinsettia, Amaranthus tricolor, has brightly variegated leaves that develop at the top of three to five foot plants. Plants color up early and look great all season. Flowering amaranth comes in two forms. Love Lies Bleeding has pendant ropes of deep rose or white flowers that hang from four foot plants. Prince’s Feather offers purplish red upright flower plumes atop wine-tinted foliage, and reaches three to six feet tall.
As you admire gardens and landscapes this summer, look for ideas to try in your own garden next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.