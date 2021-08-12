The 4-H dog program enjoyed the agility show Wednesday. Competitors from Doggie Diggers (DD), Clever Dogs (CD) and Happy Tails (HT) took part.
Cloverbud Agility
Alora Miller with her Havenese - DD
Alaina Dunavan with her cocker spaniel - DD
Gavin Cohoon with his German shepherd mix - DD
Beginning A Agility
First place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu of CD
Second place: Lauren Dunavan with her collie of DD
Third place: Dustin Cohoon with his German shepherd mix - DD
Fourth place: Allen Cole with his mix of DD
Fifth place: Charleigh Matthews with her great Dane - CD
Beginning B Agility age 2004-07
First place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd - CD
Second place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix - DD
Third place: Devan Leader with his mix - CD
Fourth place: Veronica Gross with her German shepherd - DD
Beginning B Agility age 2008-12
First place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix - DD
Second place: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise - DD
Third place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog - DD
Fourth place: Sophia Wellman with her doodle - DD
Fifth place: Joseph Edington with his border collie - CD
Intermediate A Agiity
First place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog - DD
Intermediate B Agilty
First place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Pomeranian - DD
Second place: Missy Flores with her Yorkie - CD
Third place: Clara Gross with her golden retriever - DD
Fourth place: Veronica Gross with golden/Lab mix - DD
Advanced Veteran Agility
First place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo - DD
Second place: Maria Gross with her golden retreiver - DD
Grand and Reserve Champions
Beginning Agility Division
Grand champion: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd - CD
Reserve champion: Sage Cole with her terrier mix - DD
Intermediate Agility Division
Grand champion: Jordyn Pangborn with her Pomeranian - DD
Reserve champion: Missy Flores with her Yorkie - DD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.