Edging plants are a great way to finish a garden planting or accent a walkway. But, as with any hardy plant, it is important to do a little research before making your selection.
There are two general types of perennial plants well-suited to edging.
Vigorous, spreading low-growers will quickly fill a space and line a strip of ground along a sidewalk or driveway. They are workhorses, tough and durable, withstanding the abuse of winter’s snow piles, footsteps that fall off the path, and being run over by the occasional car. While they may not be particularly tolerant of salt and de-icers, they are vigorous enough to recover swiftly.
This tenacity can make the same plants a real problem if grown among other, more docile plants, as the edger will quickly overwhelm and crowd out any competition. Fortunately, this also means that weeds will have a hard time getting a toe-hold.
Good candidates include many of the traditional ground cover plants. Spreading stonecrops (Sedum) are a favorite for sunny sites, with foliage in shades of green, blue, red and yellow, and clusters of pink, red, yellow or white star-shaped flowers in early to midsummer. Part-sun or shaded sites have more options, from myrtle (Vinca minor), Japanese spurge (Pachysandra), ivy (Hedera helix) and bugleweed (Ajuga). These plants are often sold in flats or small pots, providing many small plants that can be spaced out for quick cover.
Consider the width of your path and the overall habit of the plant. Some mat-forming ground covers will grow over the pavement, and vase-shaped plants that are wider at the top than at ground level will arch over — nice if you’re hoping to soften straight lines but not good if your path is narrow.
If your edger is between the pavement and the lawn, also keep in mind that these plants will spread into the grass. The lawnmower will generally keep them in check, but if you have pristine turfgrass that you don’t want peppered with mown ground cover, you may want to install plastic or metal edging to contain the plants.
The second type of edging plant is much more refined. These are low, mounded or slowly spreading plants that provide a uniform effect at the margin of a larger mixed planting.
Ideal candidates play nice with others, keep in their bounds, and provide attractive foliage, showy flowers and a long season of interest — important here, since they are the most constantly visible area of the planting. You’ll have to buy more and usually larger plants to get quick results, but need only worry about keeping the lawn out of the garden, not the other way around.
Tufted plants retain their form, and provide an ordered presence. Examples include hybrid blue fescue, sea thrift and coral bells.
I really like the newer hybrid cottage or cheddar pinks dianthus, with low spreading powder-blue foliage that forms a mat just a few inches tall. Profuse, fragrant flowers in early summer often rebloom through the season. Flowers range from fully double carnation types to simple five-petal blossoms with the classic ‘pinked’ edge that gives the plants their common name.
Slow, tidy spreaders such as creeping thymes are kept in check by foot traffic, which also releases their savory fragrance. Choose a form with bright or variegated foliage, or wooly thyme’s tiny felted leaves. Plants with casual, sprawling forms soften edges and create a sense of spilling floral abundance. Catmints (Nepeta), dwarf blanket flower (Gaillardia), perennial geraniums and lady’s mantle (Alchemilla) are good choices.
For shade, consider small-growing hostas, Chinese astilbe, Japanese painted fern, foam flower (Tiarella) and gingers (Asarum).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.