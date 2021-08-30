Tables and booths along the roadside offer Fresh Garden Veggies, the farmers markets spill with abundance, and bags of zucchini are appearing on doorsteps in the middle of the night. There’s no question, the gardens are coming in.
Gardening in Michigan is filled with cycles of waiting, followed by frenzy. Winter suspends us until it is finally warm enough to work the ground, then everything must be done and planted at once, so our plants have the benefit of the full growing season. We tend and grow and watch for the first ripe tomato, plump pepper and purple eggplant, and moments later, we have an avalanche of produce to be eaten, shared, or preserved to prevent waste.
These are good problems to have, for certain, but it helps to have a strategy for dealing with the abundance. After all, gardening is a hobby to be enjoyed; we can’t let it become overwhelming or a source of stress.
The easiest solution is simply eating everything fresh that you can, and giving away the rest. I subscribe to a couple of cooking magazines, which are great sources of inspiration. I also take advantage of websites with recipe searches, such as allrecipes.com, foodnetwork.com and cookinglight.com, where you can enter the key ingredients and optional keywords such as cooking method, course (main dish, side, dessert, etc.) and return scores of ideas. Google works, too, of course.
New ways to use zucchini, for example, are always welcome. Grilling is perhaps my favorite, and simple; slice the squash lengthwise, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Place directly on the grill or a layer of foil while meat grills. Or cut crosswise into inch thick disks, and thread onto shish-kebabs.
Tomato, green pepper and onion can be treated the same way for a quick easy side, a change of pace from standard salad fare.
New, red baby potatoes are another favorite, delicious steamed or gently boiled with fresh green beans and seasoned with a few slices of crisp, crumbled bacon. We grill a lot in the hot weather, and have had good success with potatoes cut in half-inch pieces, splashed with a little olive oil and sprinkled with a few teaspoons of fresh snipped rosemary. Toss in a bowl to lightly coat the potatoes, and place on the upper grill shelf on a double layer of heavy duty foil for 30 to 45 minutes, away from the flame.
Broccoli is coming in now, too, if the heat didn’t make it bolt to flower. Soak the freshly harvested stalks for about 15 minutes in a saltwater solution of about 4 teaspoons to a gallon of cool water. This will cause any green cabbage looper caterpillars to let go of the broccoli and float to the surface. Rinse to remove the salt and use fresh or in your favorite dishes, or blanch and freeze to preserve. Kohlrabi is a relative of both broccoli and cabbage that forms a dense head at the base of the plant, a swollen stem that looks like a turnip and has a very mild, sweet cabbage flavor. Slice and eat fresh in salads or with dip.
I’ve found it convenient to keep a batch of homemade vegetable dip in the fridge. It will keep for a week, and makes those fresh vegetables a tempting, easy snack.
My recipe is simple and light. Combine one cup of light mayonnaise and one cup of light sour cream.
Add 1 1/2 teaspoons each of seasoning salt, dried minced onions, parsley flakes and dill weed. Stir together and put in the fridge for a few hours to overnight to allow the flavors to blend.
Enjoy the fresh flavors of summer.
