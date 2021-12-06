Look for evergreen beauty during cold of winter

In a few short weeks it will be winter. The cold is already upon us, trees have dropped their foliage and left us with stark vistas where evergreens take on new significance, a reminder of the life sleeping beneath the frozen landscape.
Michigan has nine native species of evergreen trees. Most natural stands are found in the northern Lower or Upper peninsulas, thriving in lean, sandy soils or along lakes, rivers and swampy areas. Trees can reach heights of 40 to 80 feet, or more.
White Pine, pinus strobus, is our state tree, and perhaps the most familiar of our three pines. Long, soft, silvery green needles are held in bunches of five. Branch structure on mature trees is open and architectural. White pine doesn’t tolerate spray from deicing salt, so the most beautiful trees are set back from the road. Visit one of the state’s old-growth preserves to see the remnants of the magnificent specimens that used to cover the state.
Jack pine, Pinus banksiana, is a scruffy tree, rarely used in landscapes. Short needles are held in pairs; branching is irregular and gnarled. Cones remain tightly closed and may cling to the trees for years until exposed to fire. This tree is uniquely adapted to harsh northern Michigan sites where others fail, forming pure stands with just sweet fern, blueberries and other acid-loving plants growing beneath it.
These jack pine forests are the foundation of the protected breeding habitat of the endangered Kirkland warbler.
Red pine, Pinus resinosa, is also called Norway pine for the nationality of the men who logged it during the lumber boom. Long, 4- to-6-inch needles are held in pairs, and the branch structure is open but regular, revealing striking reddish-brown bark as trees mature.
White spruce, picea glauca, is the more common of our two native spruces. A tall, slender tree with dense branching blocks the wind and provides wildlife habitat. Needles are deep green and borne singly along the branches, and new growth has a waxy white coating that suggested its common name.
Black spruce, picea mariana, has shorter, darker green needles, and trees are smaller statured at 30 to 40 feet. They are distinctive for a tuft of growth that typically forms at the top of the trees. It’s not uncommon to find mistletoe growing in the branches of black spruce.
Balsam fir, abies balsamea, is the only fir native to Michigan. At a glance it can be confused with the short-needled branches of white or black spruce, but balsam’s needles are flat and blunt-tipped, soft, and pleasantly fragrant. It is the fresh-cut evergreen most commonly used in Christmas wreaths and memorial wreaths, vases and blankets, and of course makes a classic Christmas tree.
Hemlock, tsuga canadensis, is considered one of the most beautiful evergreens. Graceful in profile, its short-needled branches and crown tip gently downward. Hemlock’s native range extends throughout Michigan and it is found in a wide range of terrain. Bark was once used to produce tannins for curing leather.
Two types of cedar are established in Shiawassee County.
Red cedar is actually a type of juniper, Juniperus virginiana. Trees have upswept branches and foliage in layered, prickly scales that deer dislike. Female trees bear fleshy cones that resemble blueberries; plump, with a waxy blue skin. Trees are a medium gray-green in summer, and take on a bronze or plum-purple cast with winter’s cold.
White cedar, Thuja occidentalis, is also called arborvitae or tree of life, so named when the Native Americans shared with French explorers its life-saving properties as a treatment for scurvy. Leaves form soft, layered scales, and rot- and insect-resistant wood make this the cedar of choice for fence posts and clothing storage.
Look for these native beauties standing against winter’s otherwise stark vista.
