Supreme Champion Female
Andrew Atherton, Holstein
Dairy Breed Champions
Holstein
Spring Heifer Calf
First place: Ellie Liebengood
Second place: Bryce Honke
Third place: Ralph Schlusler
Winter Heifer Calf
First place: Julionna West
Second place: Kelsie Atherton
Third place: Evan Ritter
Fall Heifer Calf
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Second place: Amber Szakal
Third place: Bryce Ritter
Summer Yearling
First place: Luke Atherton
Spring Yearling
First place: Julie Lindner
Second place: Chloe Honke
Third place: Jacob Szakal
Winter Yearling
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Junior 2-year-old
First place: Amber Szakal
Senior 2-year-old
First place: Emma Glass
Second place: Trevor Ritter
Third place: Christina Lehman
3-year-old
First place: Jessica Nash
4-year-old
First place: Andrew Atherton
Cow, Aged
First place: Ralph Schlusler
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First place: Andrew Atherton
Second place: Amber Szakal
Third place: Jessica Nash
Dam And Daughter
First place: Trevor Ritter
Junior Champion Female: Julionna West
Senior Champion Female: Andrew Atherton
Grand Champion Female: Andrew Atherton
Reserve Champion Female: Amber Szakal
Jersey
Spring Heifer Calf
First place: Breeah Reed
Second place: Kamryn Atherton
Third place: Angel Rice
Fall Heifer Calf
First place: Kamryn Atherton
Second place: Landon Packs
Third place: Marc Hendzel
Winter Yearling
First place: Hannah Jacobs
Second place: Sky-Lynn Woolworth
Third place: Joseph Jacobs
Fall Yearling
First place: Alexis Delong
Junior 2-year-old
First place: Ben Crevier
Second place: Justin Jacobs
Third place: Allie Beard
3-year-old
First place: Paul Hendzel
Second place: Abigail Lehman
Third place: Tim Hilts
4-year-old
First place: Angel Rice
Second place: William Kovarik
Cow, Aged
First place: Dillion Hilts
Second place: Courtney Butcher
Third place: Marc Hendzel
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First place: Paul Hendzel
Second place: Angel Rice
Third place: Jeannine Bashant
Dam and Daughter
First place: Angel Rice
Second place: Ben Crevier
Third place: Marc Hendzel
Dairy Herd
First place: Calhoun Place
Junior Champion Female: Breeah Reed
Senior Champion Female: Paul Hendzel
Grand Champion Female: Paul Hendzel
Reserve Champion Female: Angel Rice
Any Other
Summer Yearling
First place: John Lehman
Cow, Aged
First place: John Lehman
Dam and Daughter
First place: John Lehman
Junior Champion Female: John Lehman
Senior Champion Female: John Lehman
Grand Champion Female: John Lehman
Reserve Champion Female: John Lehman
Red And White
Fall Heifer Calf
First place: Samantha Whitehead
Second place: Lucas Kuran
Third place: Evan Ritter
Spring Yearling
First place: Andrew Atherton
Cow, Aged
First place: Rebecca Lehman
Junior Champion Female: Andrew Atherton
Senior Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman
Grand Champion Female: Andrew Atherton
Reserve Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman
Milking Shorthorn
Summer Yearling
First place: Ben Crevier
Junior 2-year-old
First place: Ben Crevier
Junior Champion Female: Ben Crevier
Grand Champion Female: Ben Crevier
Reserve Champion Female: Ben Crevier
Brown Swiss
Spring Heifer Calf
First place: Cassidy Braid
Fall Heifer Calf
First place: Bryce Ritter
Spring Yearling
First place: Kelsie Atherton
4-year-old
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Produce of Dam, 2 Animals
First place: Kelsie Atherton
Junior Champion Female: Cassidy Braid
Senior Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton
Grand Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton
Reserve Champion Female: Cassidy Braid
Ayrshire
Winter Heifer Calf
First place: Grace Sayles
Winter Yearling
First place: Jonathan Sayles
Junior 2-year-old
First place: Luke Atherton
3-year-old
First place: Grace Sayles
Cow, Aged
First place: Jonathan Sayles
Second place: Grace Sayles
Best Udder, Cow in Milk
First place: Luke Atherton
Second place: Jonathan Sayles
Third place: Grace Sayles
Best Three Females Any Age
First place: Grace Sayles
Junior Champion Female: Grace Sayles
Senior Champion Female: Luke Atherton
Grand Champion Female: Luke Atherton
Reserve Champion Female: Jonathan Sayles
Guernsey
Fall Heifer Calf
First place: Grace Sayles
Spring Yearling
First place: Amber Szakal
Junior Champion Female: Amber Szakal
Grand Champion Female: Amber Szakal
Reserve Champion Female: Grace Sayles
