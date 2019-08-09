Supreme Champion Female

Andrew Atherton, Holstein

Dairy Breed Champions

Holstein

Spring Heifer Calf

First place: Ellie Liebengood

Second place: Bryce Honke

Third place: Ralph Schlusler

Winter Heifer Calf

First place: Julionna West

Second place: Kelsie Atherton

Third place: Evan Ritter

Fall Heifer Calf

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Second place: Amber Szakal

Third place: Bryce Ritter

Summer Yearling

First place: Luke Atherton

Spring Yearling

First place: Julie Lindner

Second place: Chloe Honke

Third place: Jacob Szakal

Winter Yearling

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Junior 2-year-old

First place: Amber Szakal

Senior 2-year-old

First place: Emma Glass

Second place: Trevor Ritter

Third place: Christina Lehman

3-year-old

First place: Jessica Nash

4-year-old

First place: Andrew Atherton

Cow, Aged

First place: Ralph Schlusler

Best Udder, Cow in Milk

First place: Andrew Atherton

Second place: Amber Szakal

Third place: Jessica Nash

Dam And Daughter

First place: Trevor Ritter

Junior Champion Female: Julionna West

Senior Champion Female: Andrew Atherton

Grand Champion Female: Andrew Atherton

Reserve Champion Female: Amber Szakal

Jersey

Spring Heifer Calf

First place: Breeah Reed

Second place: Kamryn Atherton

Third place: Angel Rice

Fall Heifer Calf

First place: Kamryn Atherton

Second place: Landon Packs

Third place: Marc Hendzel

Winter Yearling

First place: Hannah Jacobs

Second place: Sky-Lynn Woolworth

Third place: Joseph Jacobs

Fall Yearling

First place: Alexis Delong

Junior 2-year-old

First place: Ben Crevier

Second place: Justin Jacobs

Third place: Allie Beard

3-year-old

First place: Paul Hendzel

Second place: Abigail Lehman

Third place: Tim Hilts

4-year-old

First place: Angel Rice

Second place: William Kovarik

Cow, Aged

First place: Dillion Hilts

Second place: Courtney Butcher

Third place: Marc Hendzel

Best Udder, Cow in Milk

First place: Paul Hendzel

Second place: Angel Rice

Third place: Jeannine Bashant

Dam and Daughter

First place: Angel Rice

Second place: Ben Crevier

Third place: Marc Hendzel

Dairy Herd

First place: Calhoun Place

Junior Champion Female: Breeah Reed

Senior Champion Female: Paul Hendzel

Grand Champion Female: Paul Hendzel

Reserve Champion Female: Angel Rice

Any Other

Summer Yearling

First place: John Lehman

Cow, Aged

First place: John Lehman

Dam and Daughter

First place: John Lehman

Junior Champion Female: John Lehman

Senior Champion Female: John Lehman

Grand Champion Female: John Lehman

Reserve Champion Female: John Lehman

Red And White

Fall Heifer Calf

First place: Samantha Whitehead

Second place: Lucas Kuran

Third place: Evan Ritter

Spring Yearling

First place: Andrew Atherton

Cow, Aged

First place: Rebecca Lehman

Junior Champion Female: Andrew Atherton

Senior Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman

Grand Champion Female: Andrew Atherton

Reserve Champion Female: Rebecca Lehman

Milking Shorthorn

Summer Yearling

First place: Ben Crevier

Junior 2-year-old

First place: Ben Crevier

Junior Champion Female: Ben Crevier

Grand Champion Female: Ben Crevier

Reserve Champion Female: Ben Crevier

Brown Swiss

Spring Heifer Calf

First place: Cassidy Braid

Fall Heifer Calf

First place: Bryce Ritter

Spring Yearling

First place: Kelsie Atherton

4-year-old

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Best Udder, Cow in Milk

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Produce of Dam, 2 Animals

First place: Kelsie Atherton

Junior Champion Female: Cassidy Braid

Senior Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton

Grand Champion Female: Kelsie Atherton

Reserve Champion Female: Cassidy Braid

Ayrshire

Winter Heifer Calf

First place: Grace Sayles

Winter Yearling

First place: Jonathan Sayles

Junior 2-year-old

First place: Luke Atherton

3-year-old

First place: Grace Sayles

Cow, Aged

First place: Jonathan Sayles

Second place: Grace Sayles

Best Udder, Cow in Milk

First place: Luke Atherton

Second place: Jonathan Sayles

Third place: Grace Sayles

Best Three Females Any Age

First place: Grace Sayles

Junior Champion Female: Grace Sayles

Senior Champion Female: Luke Atherton

Grand Champion Female: Luke Atherton

Reserve Champion Female: Jonathan Sayles

Guernsey

Fall Heifer Calf

First place: Grace Sayles

Spring Yearling

First place: Amber Szakal

Junior Champion Female: Amber Szakal

Grand Champion Female: Amber Szakal

Reserve Champion Female: Grace Sayles

