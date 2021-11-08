Getting the right bulbs for your spring garden

Spring blooming bulbs are like flower kits. Each bulb has pre-formed its embryonic flowers and holds a store of energy to develop them into full bloom. Plant them anytime in the fall, up until the ground freezes and can’t be dug, and they will wake up in your garden.
Retailers start stocking their bulb displays in late August, in hopes of having everything sold by now. This translates to good and bad news. Bad news — the selection is going to be a little thin. Good news — your chances of getting clearance prices are pretty high.
Under the circumstances, it’s best to shop with an open mind rather than a finely tuned shopping list. And make a point to inspect the bulbs before buying. If you’re saving 50% and half of the bulbs have gone bad, well, it’s not much of a bargain. Beware of leftovers from last spring that may include tender bulbs like begonias, cannas and gladiolus; these are unlikely to be any good, and won’t survive the winter in any case.
Bulbs should be firm and plump, not soft or mushy. A little blue-green surface mold in a spot or two is ok, as long as it’s just on the surface. It can be more difficult to tell if the bulb has dried out so badly that the flower cannot survive. Deep papery layers and a very light package are bad signs. Expect a little damage or failure, but you should come out ahead, not at a loss compared to full price and prime selection.
You may find that your choices are varieties that you haven’t tried before, or types that have not done well for you in the past. I view bargains as a low-risk opportunity to try something new, or try it again.
Ornamental onions (allium), daffodils and scilla are great options if you have problems with moles, voles, chipmunks, rabbits or deer damaging bulbs above or below ground. All have a strong scent or flavor that acts as a repellant.
Crocus, hyacinth and grape hyacinth are occasionally bothered by hungry or curious animals, but are a relatively safe choice.
Tulips, on the other hand, can be a challenge if you have wildlife in the yard. I’ve waited with anticipation as leaves slowly emerged from the ground, flower buds swelled, then were nipped off just before they opened. Adding insult to injury, the leaves wilted over because the bulb had been eaten below the soil.
But I’ve also learned some tricks for success.
First, I don’t plant tasty bulbs en masse, instead tucking small groups of three to seven among other plants that are not favored by browsers.
I plant near high-traffic areas like sidewalks, driveways and main entry doors. These spaces will get fewer browsing visits than gardens near natural areas where the invaders can quickly duck for cover.
Line the planting hole with a cage of hardware cloth or chicken wire to keep diggers from getting to your treasure. As foliage growth emerges in spring, start a regimen of repellant sprays—and apply frequently until flowering so that you can keep fresh growth protected.
Don’t have room for any more bulbs? Consider growing some in shallow containers. You can pot them now or later, but store them dormant until you’re ready to wake them up. Keep in a cool dark location such as a crawl space, unheated basement, or even the fridge if you have space or a spare.
Bring them into a warm, bright location, indoors or out, add water, and start spring on your own schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.