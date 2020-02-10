DURAND — Durand Union Station is hosting a winter farmers market.
The winter market is located inside the historic Amtrak station lobby at the Durand Union Station. There will be locally grown produce, baked goods, honey, oils, herbal teas and hand-made crafts.
The market is open 2 to 4:30 p.m. every other Wednesday through April 8. The next market is scheduled for Wednesday.
This event is handicap accessible.
If a farmer or artisan would like a booth, there is space available. Call (989) 288-3261 or Market Master Mollie Shay at (989) 666-1051 for more information.
This is the first year the market is open during the winter inside the train station.
“The Wednesday Winter Market is a wonderful opportunity for the community, vendors and the depot. Our farmers market vendors work year round to bring seasonal produce and products to the community,” said Mary Warner-Stone, executive director of the Durand Union Station. “Having the Wednesday Winter Market at Durand Union Station brings people to the station and gives vendors a space to get their product to consumers. We have a great group of vendors who are working to grow the market in both foot traffic and vendor booths.”
The market hosts a summer market May through October outside on Hagle Street at Main Street every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.