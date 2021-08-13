SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The dog department welcomed 35 4-H dog members with a show on the first day of the fair.
Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD) and Happy Tails (HT).
Champion Showmanship
First place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
Second place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD
Third place: Veronica Gross with her golden Lab mix from DD
Fourth place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog from DD
Fifth place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD
Sixth place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Open Showmanship
First place: Kalea Berry with her shih tzu mix from DD
Second place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD
Third place: Missy Flores with her Havanese from CD
Fourth place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Fifth place: Deven Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Novice Showmanship ages 2005-2008
First place: Allen Cole with his mix from DD
Second place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Third place: Charleigh Matthews with her min pin from CD
Fourth place: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD
Fifth place: Christina Matthews with her great Dane from CD
Novice Showmanship ages 2009-2012
First place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD
Second place: Kenzie Blankenship with her golden retriever from DD
Third place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD
Fourth place: Lauren Dunavan with her collie from DD
Fifth place: Dustin Cohoon with her shepherd mix from DD
Sixth place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD
Junior Showmanship
Ages 9 to 14
Grand champion: Kensie Blankenship from DD
Reserve champion: Asia Blankenship from DD
Senior Showmanship
Ages 15 to 19
Grand champion: Clara Gross from DD
Reserve champion: Elizabeth Vreibel from DD
Obedience Results
Pre Novice A
First place: Dustin Cohoon with his German shepherd mix from DD
Second place: Lauren Dunavan with her collie from DD
Third place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD
Fourth place: Christina Matthews with her great Dane from CD
Fifth place: Charleigh Matthews with her min pin from CD
Pre Novice B, 2005-07
First place: Missy Flores with her Havanese from CD
Second place: Asia Blankinship with her American bulldog from DD
Third place: Devan Leader with his mix from CD
Fourth place: Zackary Beard with his boxer mix from HT
Fifth place: Missy Flores with her Yorkie from CD
Sixth place: Allen Cole with his mix from DD
PreNovice B, 2008-10
First place: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon from DD
Second place: Allie Beard with her boxer mix from HT
Third place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD
Fourth place: Shianna Underwood with her sheltie from DD
Fifth place: Sopha Wellman with her doodle from DD
Sixth place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD
Seventh place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Novice A
First place: Leona Gross with her Pomeranian from DD
Novice B
First place: Veronica Gross with her golden Lab mix from DD
Beginning Novice A
First place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog from DD
Second place: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD
Third place: Kalea Berry with her shih tzu mix from DD
Fourth place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Beginning Novice B
First place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Pomeranian from DD
Second place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD
Third place: Kenzie Blankinship with her border collie from DD
Fourth place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Graduate Novice A
First place: Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD
Second place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD
Open A
First place: Maria Gross with her golden retriever from DD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.