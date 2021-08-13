SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The dog department welcomed 35 4-H dog members with a show on the first day of the fair.

Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD) and Happy Tails (HT).

Champion Showmanship

First place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD

Second place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD

Third place: Veronica Gross with her golden Lab mix from DD

Fourth place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog from DD

Fifth place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD

Sixth place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD

Open Showmanship

First place: Kalea Berry with her shih tzu mix from DD

Second place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD

Third place: Missy Flores with her Havanese from CD

Fourth place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD

Fifth place: Deven Leader with his German shepherd from CD

Novice Showmanship ages 2005-2008

First place: Allen Cole with his mix from DD

Second place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD

Third place: Charleigh Matthews with her min pin from CD

Fourth place: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD

Fifth place: Christina Matthews with her great Dane from CD

Novice Showmanship ages 2009-2012

First place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD

Second place: Kenzie Blankenship with her golden retriever from DD

Third place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD

Fourth place: Lauren Dunavan with her collie from DD

Fifth place: Dustin Cohoon with her shepherd mix from DD

Sixth place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD

Junior Showmanship

Ages 9 to 14

Grand champion: Kensie Blankenship from DD

Reserve champion: Asia Blankenship from DD

Senior Showmanship

Ages 15 to 19

Grand champion: Clara Gross from DD

Reserve champion: Elizabeth Vreibel from DD

Obedience Results

Pre Novice A

First place: Dustin Cohoon with his German shepherd mix from DD

Second place: Lauren Dunavan with her collie from DD

Third place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD

Fourth place: Christina Matthews with her great Dane from CD

Fifth place: Charleigh Matthews with her min pin from CD

Pre Novice B, 2005-07

First place: Missy Flores with her Havanese from CD

Second place: Asia Blankinship with her American bulldog from DD

Third place: Devan Leader with his mix from CD

Fourth place: Zackary Beard with his boxer mix from HT

Fifth place: Missy Flores with her Yorkie from CD

Sixth place: Allen Cole with his mix from DD

PreNovice B, 2008-10

First place: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon from DD

Second place: Allie Beard with her boxer mix from HT

Third place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD

Fourth place: Shianna Underwood with her sheltie from DD

Fifth place: Sopha Wellman with her doodle from DD

Sixth place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD

Seventh place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD

Novice A

First place: Leona Gross with her Pomeranian from DD

Novice B

First place: Veronica Gross with her golden Lab mix from DD

Beginning Novice A

First place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog from DD

Second place: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD

Third place: Kalea Berry with her shih tzu mix from DD

Fourth place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD

Beginning Novice B

First place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Pomeranian from DD

Second place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD

Third place: Kenzie Blankinship with her border collie from DD

Fourth place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD

Graduate Novice A

First place: Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD

Second place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD

Open A

First place: Maria Gross with her golden retriever from DD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.