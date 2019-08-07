Master Class

First place: Emily Suggs

Second place: Cecilia Gross

First place: Myra Johnson

Excellent A

First place: Lilly Evans

Second place: Elizabeth Vreibel

Excellent B

First place: Maria Gross

Intermediate

First place: Alizabeth Ariss

Second place: Alizabeth Ariss

Third place: Brittney Butcher

Advanced

First place: Veronica Gross

Second place: Gina O’Brien

Third place: Kyle O’Brien

Novice A (2003-06)

First place: Jordyn Pangborn

Second place: Jordyn Pangborn

Third place: Alex Elford

Fourth place: Allen Cole

Novice A (2008-10)

First place: Brynn Pangborn

Second place: Sage Cole

Third place: Arthur Cole

Fourth place: Brynn Pangborn

Fifth place: Tanner Pylman

Novice B (1998-2003)

First place: Cecilia Gross

Second place: Clara Gross

Third place: Myra Johnson

Fourth place: Michael Butcher

Novice B (2005-06)

First place: Haylie Livingston

Second place: Malachi Sims

Third place: Allyson LaMay

Fourth place: Dakota Mellen

Fifth place: Kyler leader

Novice B (2007-08)

First place: Logan Herrick

Second place: Leona Gross

Third place: Nick McCurdy

Fourth place: Asia Blankenship

Fifth place: Devan Leader

Novice Team A

First place: Brittney Butcher, Alex Elford, Allyson LaMay, Kyler Leader

Novice Team B

Second place: Sage Cole, Asia Blankenship, Clara Gross, Leona Gross

Advanced Team

First place: Gina Obrien, Kylie Obrien, Haylie Livingston, Veronica Gross

Excellent Team

First place: Maria Gross, Lilly Evans, Elizabeth Vreibel, Maria Gross

Master Team

First place: Emily Suggs, Ceci Gross, Myra Johnson, Ceci Gross

Adults

Novice

First place: Helen Gaynor

Second place: Morgan Currier

Third place: Karla McCurdy

Fourth place: Helen Gaynor

Fifth place: Kim Ariss

Sixth place: Laura Pylman

Advanced

First place: Susan Fouts

Second place: Jerry Fouts

Intermediate

First place: Karen Stout

Second place: Marjorie Sims

