Master Class
First place: Emily Suggs
Second place: Cecilia Gross
First place: Myra Johnson
Excellent A
First place: Lilly Evans
Second place: Elizabeth Vreibel
Excellent B
First place: Maria Gross
Intermediate
First place: Alizabeth Ariss
Second place: Alizabeth Ariss
Third place: Brittney Butcher
Advanced
First place: Veronica Gross
Second place: Gina O’Brien
Third place: Kyle O’Brien
Novice A (2003-06)
First place: Jordyn Pangborn
Second place: Jordyn Pangborn
Third place: Alex Elford
Fourth place: Allen Cole
Novice A (2008-10)
First place: Brynn Pangborn
Second place: Sage Cole
Third place: Arthur Cole
Fourth place: Brynn Pangborn
Fifth place: Tanner Pylman
Novice B (1998-2003)
First place: Cecilia Gross
Second place: Clara Gross
Third place: Myra Johnson
Fourth place: Michael Butcher
Novice B (2005-06)
First place: Haylie Livingston
Second place: Malachi Sims
Third place: Allyson LaMay
Fourth place: Dakota Mellen
Fifth place: Kyler leader
Novice B (2007-08)
First place: Logan Herrick
Second place: Leona Gross
Third place: Nick McCurdy
Fourth place: Asia Blankenship
Fifth place: Devan Leader
Novice Team A
First place: Brittney Butcher, Alex Elford, Allyson LaMay, Kyler Leader
Novice Team B
Second place: Sage Cole, Asia Blankenship, Clara Gross, Leona Gross
Advanced Team
First place: Gina Obrien, Kylie Obrien, Haylie Livingston, Veronica Gross
Excellent Team
First place: Maria Gross, Lilly Evans, Elizabeth Vreibel, Maria Gross
Master Team
First place: Emily Suggs, Ceci Gross, Myra Johnson, Ceci Gross
Adults
Novice
First place: Helen Gaynor
Second place: Morgan Currier
Third place: Karla McCurdy
Fourth place: Helen Gaynor
Fifth place: Kim Ariss
Sixth place: Laura Pylman
Advanced
First place: Susan Fouts
Second place: Jerry Fouts
Intermediate
First place: Karen Stout
Second place: Marjorie Sims
