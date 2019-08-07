Yearling and under halter
First Place: Brittany Clark
Second Place: Vanessa Bowers
Third Place: Jaxon Smith
Donkey and mule halter
First Place: Raven Shire
Pony halter
First Place: Cara Henderson
Second Place: Grace Spiess
Third Place: Kendall Shettler
Miniature horse halter
First Place: Baylie Villani
Second Place: Hailey Strachan
Third Place: Kylie Wachowicz
Stock type halter (2-8 mares)
First Place: Jaxon Smith
Second Place: Vanessa Bowers
Third Place: Olivia Phillips
Stock type halter (9 and over mares)
First Place: Karson Spiker
Second Place: Kyley Gaines
Third Place: Rebecca Scott
Stock type halter (2-8 geldings)
First Place: Maya Edwards
Second Place: Alonna Malatinsky
Third Place: Madison Brown
Stock type halter (9 and over geldings)
First Place: Juliana Wolf
Second Place: Hannah Miller
Third Place: Sydney Cairns
Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds halter (mares)
First Place: Jessica Belen
Second Place: Reagan Genter
Third Place: Morgan Genter
Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds halter (geldings)
First Place: Haylee-Ann Koc
Second Place: Tayloe Spielman
Third Place: Sierra Pugh
Color breeds halter (2-8 mares)
First Place: Autumn Merrihew
Second Place: Kayla Hook
Color breeds halter (9 and over mares)
First Place: Madison Chmiko
Second Place: Kennedy Peplinski
Third Place: Mikayla Wachowicz
Color breeds halter (2-8 geldings)
First Place: Jorie Barrett
Second Place: Abigail Kamar
Third Place: Ian Klein
Color breeds halter
(9 and over geldings)
First Place: Malary Thorsby
Second Place: Naia Smith
Third Place: Avianna Jackson
Grand champion halter
First Place: Jessica Belen
Reserve grand champion halter
First Place: Madison Chmiko
Walk-trot western
fitting and showing 17-21
First Place: Julianna Wolf
Second Place: Brittany Clark
Third Place: Raven Shire
Walk-trot western 14-16
First Place: Anna Krumm
Second Place: Kirstein Dowland
Third Place: Megan Litomisky
Walk-trot western 12-13
First Place: Megan Krumm
Walk-trot western 8-11
First Place: Madison Brown
Second Place: Gabrielle Summer
Third Place: Isabelle Summer
Western 17-21
First Place: Avianna Jackson
Second Place: Amanda Maurer
Third Place: Autumn Merrihew
Western 14-16
First Place: Zoe Hohman
Second Place: Maya Edwards
Third Place: Maddie Daenzer
Mini Showmanship
First Place: Kylie Wachowicz
Second Place: Hailey Strachan
Third Place: Symantha Clark
Western 12-13
First Place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny
Second Place: Ian Klein
Third Place: Adele Jones
Western 8-11
First Place: Hannah Hart
Second Place: Tanner Pylman
Western novice 8-21
First Place: Jorie Barrett
Second Place: Angel Litomiski
Walk-trot English fitting and showing 17-21
First Place: Morgan Gentner
Walk-trot English
fitting and showing 14-16
First Place: Bethany Jablonski
Walk-trot English
fitting and showing 12-13
First Place: Olivia Phillips
Second Place: Reagan Gentner
Walk-trot English
fitting and showing 8-11
First Place: Tayloe Spielman
Second Place: Grace Spiess
Third Place: Lauren Gentner
English fitting and showing 17-21
First Place: Madison Chmiko
Second Place: Malary Thorsby
Third Place: Alonna Malatinsky
English 14-16
First Place: Kennedy Peplinski
Second Place: Naia Smith
Third Place: Cara Henderson
English 12-13
First Place: Jaxon Smith
English 8-11
First Place: Sierra Harvey
Second Place: Izabell Konesny
Third Place: Sierra Smith
English novice 8-21
First Place: Emily Riley
Second Place: Madison Bradley
Senior Grand champion
fitting and showing
First Place: Avianna Jackson
Senior Reserve grand champion
fitting and showing
First Place: Madison Chmiko
Intermediate Grand champion
fitting and showing
First Place: Kennedy Peplinski
Intermediate Reserve grand champion fitting and showing
First Place: Zoe Hohman
Junior Grand champion
fitting and showing
First Place: Sierra Harvey
Junior Reserve grand champion fitting and showing
First Place: Izabell Konesny
Snaffle bit English pleasure (8-21)
First Place: Cara Henderson
Second Place: Abigail Kalmar
Third Place: Maya Edwards
Snaffle bit western pleasure (8-21)
First Place: Cara Henderson
Second Place: Abigail Kalmar
Third Place: Maya Edwards
