Yearling and under halter

First Place: Brittany Clark

Second Place: Vanessa Bowers

Third Place: Jaxon Smith

Donkey and mule halter

First Place: Raven Shire

Pony halter

First Place: Cara Henderson

Second Place: Grace Spiess

Third Place: Kendall Shettler

Miniature horse halter

First Place: Baylie Villani

Second Place: Hailey Strachan

Third Place: Kylie Wachowicz

Stock type halter (2-8 mares)

First Place: Jaxon Smith

Second Place: Vanessa Bowers

Third Place: Olivia Phillips

Stock type halter (9 and over mares)

First Place: Karson Spiker

Second Place: Kyley Gaines

Third Place: Rebecca Scott

Stock type halter (2-8 geldings)

First Place: Maya Edwards

Second Place: Alonna Malatinsky

Third Place: Madison Brown

Stock type halter (9 and over geldings)

First Place: Juliana Wolf

Second Place: Hannah Miller

Third Place: Sydney Cairns

Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds halter (mares)

First Place: Jessica Belen

Second Place: Reagan Genter

Third Place: Morgan Genter

Morgans, Arabians and saddlebreds halter (geldings)

First Place: Haylee-Ann Koc

Second Place: Tayloe Spielman

Third Place: Sierra Pugh

Color breeds halter (2-8 mares)

First Place: Autumn Merrihew

Second Place: Kayla Hook

Color breeds halter (9 and over mares)

First Place: Madison Chmiko

Second Place: Kennedy Peplinski

Third Place: Mikayla Wachowicz

Color breeds halter (2-8 geldings)

First Place: Jorie Barrett

Second Place: Abigail Kamar

Third Place: Ian Klein

Color breeds halter

(9 and over geldings)

First Place: Malary Thorsby

Second Place: Naia Smith

Third Place: Avianna Jackson

Grand champion halter

First Place: Jessica Belen

Reserve grand champion halter

First Place: Madison Chmiko

Walk-trot western

fitting and showing 17-21

First Place: Julianna Wolf

Second Place: Brittany Clark

Third Place: Raven Shire

Walk-trot western 14-16

First Place: Anna Krumm

Second Place: Kirstein Dowland

Third Place: Megan Litomisky

Walk-trot western 12-13

First Place: Megan Krumm

Walk-trot western 8-11

First Place: Madison Brown

Second Place: Gabrielle Summer

Third Place: Isabelle Summer

Western 17-21

First Place: Avianna Jackson

Second Place: Amanda Maurer

Third Place: Autumn Merrihew

Western 14-16

First Place: Zoe Hohman

Second Place: Maya Edwards

Third Place: Maddie Daenzer

Mini Showmanship

First Place: Kylie Wachowicz

Second Place: Hailey Strachan

Third Place: Symantha Clark

Western 12-13

First Place: Gabriel Zdunic-Konesny

Second Place: Ian Klein

Third Place: Adele Jones

Western 8-11

First Place: Hannah Hart

Second Place: Tanner Pylman

Western novice 8-21

First Place: Jorie Barrett

Second Place: Angel Litomiski

Walk-trot English fitting and showing 17-21

First Place: Morgan Gentner

Walk-trot English

fitting and showing 14-16

First Place: Bethany Jablonski

Walk-trot English

fitting and showing 12-13

First Place: Olivia Phillips

Second Place: Reagan Gentner

Walk-trot English

fitting and showing 8-11

First Place: Tayloe Spielman

Second Place: Grace Spiess

Third Place: Lauren Gentner

English fitting and showing 17-21

First Place: Madison Chmiko

Second Place: Malary Thorsby

Third Place: Alonna Malatinsky

English 14-16

First Place: Kennedy Peplinski

Second Place: Naia Smith

Third Place: Cara Henderson

English 12-13

First Place: Jaxon Smith

English 8-11

First Place: Sierra Harvey

Second Place: Izabell Konesny

Third Place: Sierra Smith

English novice 8-21

First Place: Emily Riley

Second Place: Madison Bradley

Senior Grand champion

fitting and showing

First Place: Avianna Jackson

Senior Reserve grand champion

fitting and showing

First Place: Madison Chmiko

Intermediate Grand champion

fitting and showing

First Place: Kennedy Peplinski

Intermediate Reserve grand champion fitting and showing

First Place: Zoe Hohman

Junior Grand champion

fitting and showing

First Place: Sierra Harvey

Junior Reserve grand champion fitting and showing

First Place: Izabell Konesny

Snaffle bit English pleasure (8-21)

First Place: Cara Henderson

Second Place: Abigail Kalmar

Third Place: Maya Edwards

Snaffle bit western pleasure (8-21)

First Place: Cara Henderson

Second Place: Abigail Kalmar

Third Place: Maya Edwards

