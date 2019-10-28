It’s prime time to enjoy one of the most breathtaking seasons of the year. Nature’s vistas blaze with color; scarlet, ruby, golden yellow and myriad shades in between. Most dramatic are the large trees, dominated by the many maples native to our area and accented with beech, birch, poplars and more.
Our gardens mimic nature. Most landscapes have room for a shade tree or two, but few can handle the volume of large trees it would take to get the mass of color we see while traveling the countryside.
Smaller trees and shrubs can be more easily incorporated, and are good tools to recreate nature’s fall foliage display on a smaller scale.
Japanese maples (Acer palmatum) are lovely but can be a bit temperamental in our climate, especially in open, exposed sites.
Fortunately, there are a number of alternatives that are more durable. Amur maple (Acer ginnala) and Tatarian maple (Acer tataricum) are small-leaved species that can be grown as shrubs or small trees.
Paperbark maple (Acer griseum) is a beautiful tree with striking, cinnamon-colored peeling bark and an open, rounded canopy.
All three have scarlet to orange fall color and are tolerant of difficult conditions. They are native to China and Japan.
Maples aside, other small trees with good fall color include hawthorns (Crataegus) with orange to red berries and scarlet foliage; cornelian cherry (Cornus mas) with exceptionally early yellow flowers, red cherry-like fruit and red leaves in autumn; and redbud (Cercis canadensis), whose leaves turn a rich yellow.
Our native staghorn sumac (Rhus typhina) forms broad colonies of upright trunks with few branches.
Dense plume-like clusters of mahogany fruits top the stems in perfect complement to the foliage; long, compound leaves that turn brilliant scarlet in autumn. A handsome selection called ‘Tiger Eyes’ has bright yellow foliage through the summer, followed with the classic fall display.
Burning bush (Euonymus alatus) is a staple of fall landscapes; it’s native to Asia. Most beloved for its blazing deep red fall color, it carries its weight year ’round with deep green foliage, naturally rounded form, and interesting bark and twigs with prominent ridges.
The original dwarf form, Compactus, reaches 10 feet tall at maturity, but plant breeders continually search for forms that stay small without pruning. Rudy Haag slowly develops into a dense, mounded shrub about 3 1/2 feet tall at 15 years. Little Moses is the smallest to date, reaching a mere 30 to 36 inches tall, and reported to hold onto its leaves up to two weeks longer than other varieties.
Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica), is native in many areas of the United States and grows well in Michigan.
Fragrant creamy white flowers are borne in slender, drooping wands in early summer.
Deep green oval leaves turn coppery orange in fall and hang on the plants well into December.
Plants reach 3 to 4 feet in height, and will slowly spread wider if sprouts from the roots are not removed. Henry’s Garnet is a selection with larger flowers and superior fall color. Little Henry is similar, but reaches only 2 feet tall.
Many of the viburnum species provide excellent fall color, and much more. Add a springtime display of showy, fragrant flowers with koreanspice, Burkwood, Judd and fragrant snowball viburnum (V. carlcephalum). American cranberry bush (Viburnum trilobum) brings both early season blooms and bright red berries that enhance its mahogany fall foliage. Doublefile viburnum provides a striking form, with horizontal branches lined with large, lacecap flowers, followed by red berries and hungry birds.
Enjoy the show of the season.
