Brighten your holiday spirit with amaryllis

With Thanksgiving behind us, we move from fall’s mums, pumpkins and gourds to Christmas. Amaryllis bulbs are an indoor plant treasure found only this time of year, and if planted now, will provide a stunning show of flowers for the holidays.
Amaryllis (hippeastrum) is native to subtropical areas of South America, although most modern hybrids are developed in Holland. Large bulbs produce one or two flower stalks, each with four, stunning six-petal flowers. Blooms are 6 to 8 inches across, in shades of red, pink and white, solid or striped bicolor.
These exotic beauties are surprisingly easy to grow. You may purchase a single bulb from a greenhouse or store display, but most popular are the kits that include a container and soil mix. In either case, the bulbs have been specially prepared so they will reliably produce a good show of blooms a few weeks after planting.
A plastic pot with drainage holes is ideal for planting, to be set into a decorative container to protect the finish on tabletops or windowsills. The pot should be just barely larger across than the bulb. Put a layer of potting mix in the bottom, set the bulb in, and fill around the sides. The top surface of the bulb should remain above the soil. Water thoroughly and set in a warm, bright spot, ideally 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and wait growth to begin.
Typically the flower stalk emerges first, and leaves follow after the flowers bloom. Turn the pot daily to keep the stem growing straight and water as needed so soil stays consistently moist but never soggy. For best results, remove the growing pot from the decorative container and add water until it runs from the drainage holes. After the dripping stops, replace the plant in its cover pot. Fertilize with liquid plant food every seven to ten days when plant is in active growth, following package instructions.
When the flower buds start to open, the display can be prolonged by putting the plant in a cooler location, around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, at least at night. Keep away from hot or cold drafts. Blooming usually continues for two to three weeks.
Expect flowers six to eight weeks after the bulbs are planted. Premium bulbs, specially prepared and selected, may promise blooms in as few as four weeks, and this information is pretty reliable as long as optimal temperatures and watering is provided. To ensure abundant flowers over a longer period, consider planting several bulbs, started a week apart.
Remove each flower as it fades, and when the last bloom is finished, cut the flower stalk from the bulb at its base. You may discard the bulb, or choose to keep it to flower again.
For good future rebloom, set the green plant in an out-of-the-way place. Continue to water and fertilize while foliage continues to grow and stay green—often four to five months—to restore the bulb’s reserves. Leaves will likely be present after the last spring frost, at which point plants may be set out into the garden in their pots. When the leaves begin to yellow and die back naturally, generally in midsummer to fall, stop feeding and gradually decrease water. Trim the dead leaves, bring dormant plants indoors and lay on their sides in a cool, dry, dark location.
Forty to 45 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal.
Bulbs need a minimum of six weeks dormancy. Natural bloom time for Amaryllis is in February to April, but you can continue to control the blooming period by choosing when to bring them out of dormancy.
Amaryllis is a great gift that can brighten your winters for years to come.
