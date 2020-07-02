OWOSSO — The Home Garden Business EXPO, which had been rescheduled for August, has been canceled because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order preventing indoor gatherings of more than 50 people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EXPO committee has begun working with the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market to provide two free outdoor display opportunities for businesses Aug. 22 and Sept. 19.
“Business on Ball” is a special area of the market just for local businesses to display and sell products or services. Any business interested in participating may call the Chamber at (989) 723-5149 to register and for more information.
“We are disappointed to have to cancel the 2020 EXPO but feel this is in the best interest of our vendors and certainly our guests,” EXPO Chairman Kevin Maurer, of Maurer Heating & Cooling, said. “The planning committee has not taken this decision lightly, however we must abide by the current recommendations for public health and safety.”
“It is unfortunate to have to cancel a long-standing and popular event like the Home Garden Business EXPO presented by Memorial Healthcare,” Chamber President/CEO Jeff Deason added. “With the challenges all our businesses face in reopening as well as staffing and volunteer shortages, we are just unable to make it happen this year.”
In early March, the Chamber announced the EXPO would move to D-Mar Banquet and Conference Center on North M-52 this year because of ongoing construction at Owosso High School. The event was slated for April 18-19.
At the end of March, however, the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
