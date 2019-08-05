The youth poultry showmanship winners at the Shiawassee County Fair were announced Sunday afternoon.
Novice
1. Kaylee Atkins
2. Landen Budden
3. Eli Prestonise
4. Saige Stone
5. Aubrey Fuchs
6. Vanessa James
Junior
1. Andon Prestonise
2. Stella Latusnki
3. Elijah Morgan
4. Karsyn Dix
Intermediate
1. Gregory Henderson
2. Grayson Maynard
3. Kyle Atkins
4. Eliza Latunski
Senior
1. David Harris
2. Madison Pellman
3. Abigail Glass
4. Jackson Tillman
5. Amy Glass
6. Ally Glass
