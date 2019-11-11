The best house plants can thrive on neglect.
Some of the most durable are succulents, with thick-skinned fleshy leaves plump with water which allow them to go for long periods without any rain or water applied to the soil. Classic examples include Jade plants, wax plants (hoya), cactus and Sansevieria, aka Mother-in-laws tongue or snake plant. Gray-green foliage is a common feature, often with a waxy coating over the surface — a natural adaptation to heat, sun and drought, and fortunately for gardeners, highly ornamental.
The ongoing cycles of drought in the western regions of the country have made succulents incredibly popular across all gardening climates. Once specialty collector’s plants, they are now abundantly available, in an incredible range of colors, forms and varieties.
Most of these plants are not garden-hardy in Michigan, but make excellent container plants to be grown outdoors in the warm months and brought indoors to a bright windowsill or lighted shelf in the winter.
Aloe vera is a familiar example, but there are dozens of species with attractive leaves in shades of green and silvery-blue, some patterned with spines or stripes in contrasting colors. In a bright spot, mature plants will produce slender stalks with orange, bell-shaped flowers.
The form and growth habit of agave, haworthia and sansevieria, like aloe, adapt well to growing indoors. They typically don’t branch or sprout, keeping a tidy profile, and tend to stay smaller based on their container size. If you resist the urge to repot to larger containers, they will stay manageable.
Other types tend to branch but stay small.
Kalanchoe is best known as a flowering indoor pot plant, with rosettes of plump leaves topped with vibrant star-shaped flowers.
There are many other species available that offer a wide array of stunning foliage. Panda plant (K. tomentosa) and donkey ears (K. gastonis - bonnieri) and felt bush (K. beharensis) offer stiff leaves with fuzzed silver leaves patterned in black, copper or dark brown. Flap jack plant (K. thrysifolia) has broad, flat, smooth leaves tinged bronze that resemble nicely browned pancakes.
Echeveria looks like the familiar garden-hardy hen and chicks (sempervivum) from grandma’s garden. A tight rosette of plump leaves (hen) forms smaller rosettes at its perimeter (chicks). Foliage colors range from jade green, tinged in red, rose or purple to silvery blue. Interesting crested forms have broader leaves with pronounced crinkled edges, sometimes in brightly contrasting colors.
Jade plant (Crassula ovata) is a long-time favorite, with rounded green leaves and an open, bushy form. But it’s just one example of the vast crassula clan. One can find forms with silvery-gray leaves, others rimmed with mahogany red or sporting such uniquely shaped leaves that you wouldn’t guess they were related, evoking common names such as watch chain plant and princess pine.
All succulents — these and myriad others that space doesn’t permit — look their best in strong light. Outdoors, this is full sun, and indoors, the brightest spot available. Through the winter, plants will stretch toward the sunlight, rosettes will become less tight and lower leaves may drop. Fortunately, plants respond well to trimming, and can be tidied late in winter to promote new growth for spring.
Watering is really no different than other houseplants, just less frequent. Check the soil by poking with a finger every week or two, and when it feels dry to the touch, take to the sink and pour water slowly over the soil surface until it runs out the drainage holes in the pot. Allow to rest for a half hour or so, then repeat. Always use a soil mix labeled for cactus, as these will hold less water and help avoid root problems.
Enjoy a few of these trendy, tough beauties in your home or office.
